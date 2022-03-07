PGA Tour PGA Odds: How to Bet The Players Championship, lines, pick 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Players Championship is finally here! The event is considered by many as golf's "fifth major," but it ranks No. 1 in a key area — money.

The total purse ($20 million) and winner's share ($3.6 million) are the highest during the regular season on the PGA Tour (the season-ending Tour Championship is $75 million/$17.5 million).

One big-name player who will not compete is 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was considered a pre-tournament favorite. DeChambeau withdrew and was replaced by Hayden Buckley.

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said he considers three factors when analyzing betting angles for golf — how a golfer fares in a state or region, a player's recent performance and their history at the course.

"If a player has been scoring very well recently but has never fared well at a particular course, I tend to trust the historical performance over recent success," Brossman said. "Vice versa, if a player has had success at a course — Rickie Fowler winning the Players in 2015 — but has been struggling lately, I tend to take a chance on their higher odds in hopes that they can find their previous form."

Jon Rahm, the defending U.S. Open champion and the PGA Player of the Year, is one of the pre-tournament betting favorites at 14-1.

Also, at 14-1 are Justin Thomas (two-time PGA Player of the Year and defending Players champion) and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa (2020 PGA Championship, defending British Open champion).

As far as a potential winner, Brossman likes the golfer who slipped on a green jacket last year.

"I love Hideki Matsuyama at +3000. He has not missed a cut this season and more precisely, he has not finished worse than 39th," Brossman said. "He has never won The Players but does hold a share of the course record with a 63 just two years ago.

"His recent consistent play and previous success at the course make me believe that he will yet again be in the mix come Sunday."

PICK: Hideki Matsuyama (+3000 at FOX Bet) to win the tournament

Here are the updated odds for all the participants playing in The Players Championship ( odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (via FOX Bet) *

Jon Rahm +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Collin Morikawa +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Justin Thomas +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Rory McIlroy +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Scottie Scheffler +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Xander Schauffele +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Bryson DeChambeau +2800 (bet $10 to win $290) WD

Hideki Matsuyama +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Cameron Smith +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Daniel Berger +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Dustin Johnson +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Billy Horschel +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Brooks Koepka +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Shane Lowry +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Sam Burns +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Sungjae Im +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Will Zalatoris +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Joaquin Niemann +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Jordan Spieth +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Tyrrell Hatton +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Adam Scott +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Louis Oosthuizen +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Corey Conners +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Marc Leishman +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Paul Casey +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Talor Gooch +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Abraham Ancer +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Cameron Young +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Gary Woodland +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Tony Finau +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Max Homa +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Sergio Garcia +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Webb Simpson +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Jason Day +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Jason Kokrak +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Si Woo Kim +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Tommy Fleetwood +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Chris Kirk +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Russell Henley +9500 (bet $10 to win $960)

Thomas Pieters +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Alex Noren +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110)

Brian Harman +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Justin Rose +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Keith Mitchell +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Lee Westwood +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Maverick McNealy +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Patrick Reed +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Aaron Wise +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Bubba Watson +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Cameron Tringale +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Harold Varner III +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Ian Poulter +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Keegan Bradley +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Kevin Kisner +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Kevin Na +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Lanto Griffin +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Lee Hodges +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Luke List +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Matt Jones +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Mito Pereira +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Ryan Palmer +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Sahith Theegala +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Seamus Power +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Sebastian Munoz +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Tom Hoge +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

C.T. Pan +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Francesco Molinari +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

J.J. Spaun +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Jhonattan Vegas +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Matthew Wolff +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Adam Hadwin +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760)

Andrew Putnam +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Beau Hossler +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Brendan Steele +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Brendon Todd +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Cameron Davis +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Charley Hoffman +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Denny McCarthy +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Dylan Frittelli +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Emiliano Grillo +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Erik van Rooyen +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Joel Dahmen +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Lucas Herbert +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Mackenzie Hughes +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Martin Laird +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Patton Kizzire +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Russell Knox +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Taylor Pendrith +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Doug Ghim +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260)

Branden Grace +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Hayden Buckley +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Henrik Stenson +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

J.T. Poston +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Lucas Glover +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Matt Kuchar +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Sepp Straka +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Troy Merritt +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Zach Johnson +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Brandt Snedeker +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Carlos Ortiz +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Chez Reavie +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Doc Redman +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Garrick Higgo +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Harry Higgs +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Henrik Norlander +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Hudson Swafford +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Kevin Streelman +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Matt Wallace +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Pat Perez +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Stewart Cink +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Wyndham Clark +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

Adam Long +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Adam Schenk +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Brian Stuard +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Cameron Champ +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Kramer Hickok +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Matthew NeSmith +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510)

Charl Schwartzel +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

James Hahn +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Kyle Stanley +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Sam Ryder +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Scott Piercy +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Stephan Jaeger +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010)

Anirban Lahiri +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Brandon Hagy +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Brian Gay +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Brice Garnett +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Chesson Hadley +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Danny Lee +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Hank Lebioda +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Jimmy Walker +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Joseph Bramlett +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Kevin Tway +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Nick Watney +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Peter Malnati +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Richy Werenski +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Robert Streb +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Roger Sloan +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Scott Stallings +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Tyler McCumber +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)



*Odds as of 3/7/2022

Here are the past 10 winners of The Players Championship

2021 Justin Thomas

2020 No event due to COVID-19

2019 Rory McIlroy

2018 Webb Simpson

2017 Si Woo Kim

2016 Jason Day

2015 Rickie Fowler

2014 Martin Kaymer

2013 Tiger Woods

2012 Matt Kuchar

2011 K.J. Choi

