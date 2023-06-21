2023 Travelers Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Staff
With the U.S. Open in the books, the PGA Tour heads back East this week to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.
The short, par-70 course is a little over 6,800 yards.
Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, is among the favorites entering the event, with the fifth-best odds to win the tournament on FOX Bet at +1200.
Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for 13th last year, opened up as the favorite at +600 at FOX Bet to win.
Riding the wave of a long-shot U.S. Open win, Wyndham Clark has the 15th-best odds to win the Travelers at +4000.
Rory McIlroy, who finished in second at the U.S. Open, shares the third-best odds to win the Travelers on FOX Bet, holding +1100 odds to win.
Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.
2023 Travelers Championship Odds & Field
Scottie Scheffler +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
Jon Rahm +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
Rory McIlroy +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Patrick Cantlay +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Xander Schauffele +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)
Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Tommy Fleetwood +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Tony Finau +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Rickie Fowler +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Tom Kim +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet
OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE
Patrick Cantlay +1100
Collin Morikawa +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Tom Kim +3300
Russell Henley +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers
