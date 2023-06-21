PGA Tour 2023 Travelers Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jun. 21, 2023 11:37 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

With the U.S. Open in the books, the PGA Tour heads back East this week to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

The short, par-70 course is a little over 6,800 yards.

Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, is among the favorites entering the event, with the fifth-best odds to win the tournament on FOX Bet at +1200.

Scottie Scheffler , who finished tied for 13th last year, opened up as the favorite at +600 at FOX Bet to win.

Riding the wave of a long-shot U.S. Open win, Wyndham Clark has the 15th-best odds to win the Travelers at +4000.

Rory McIlroy , who finished in second at the U.S. Open, shares the third-best odds to win the Travelers on FOX Bet, holding +1100 odds to win.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

Jon Rahm +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Rory McIlroy +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Patrick Cantlay +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Xander Schauffele +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Tommy Fleetwood +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Tony Finau +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Rickie Fowler +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Tom Kim +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Patrick Cantlay +1100

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

