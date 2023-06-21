PGA Tour
2023 Travelers Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
PGA Tour

2023 Travelers Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated Jun. 21, 2023 11:37 a.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Staff

With the U.S. Open in the books, the PGA Tour heads back East this week to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

The short, par-70 course is a little over 6,800 yards.

Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, is among the favorites entering the event, with the fifth-best odds to win the tournament on FOX Bet at +1200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied for 13th last year, opened up as the favorite at +600 at FOX Bet to win.

Riding the wave of a long-shot U.S. Open win, Wyndham Clark has the 15th-best odds to win the Travelers at +4000.

Rory McIlroy, who finished in second at the U.S. Open, shares the third-best odds to win the Travelers on FOX Bet, holding +1100 odds to win. 

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Travelers Championship Odds & Field 

Scottie Scheffler +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
Jon Rahm +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
Rory McIlroy +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Patrick Cantlay +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Xander Schauffele +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)
Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Collin Morikawa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Tommy Fleetwood +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Tony Finau +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Rickie Fowler +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Tom Kim +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Patrick Cantlay +1100

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
PGA Tour

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers

USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes