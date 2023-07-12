PGA Tour 2023 Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jul. 12, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi



Several of the PGA Tour's best will participate in the Scottish Open this week. The tournament will be played at the Renaissance Club, a par-70 track that's 7,237 yards long.

To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler , the best player in the world, opened as the favorite to win at +700 at FOX Bet. Xander Schauffele , the defending champion, is also among the favorites in the field, at +1400 to win.

Rounding out the top five are Rory McIlroy (+850), Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and 2015 Scottish Open winner Rickie Fowler (+1600).

I can write a dissertation on how good Scheffler is, but his number is just too short for me to throw some pizza money on this week.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Scottish Open Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rory McIlroy +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Patrick Cantlay +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Rickie Fowler +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jordan Spieth +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Shane Lowry +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Min Woo Lee +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Max Homa +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Wyndham Clark +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Tyrrell Hatton +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Min Woo Lee +3300

Aaron Rai +6600

Just Missed: Justin Rose, Adam Scott



