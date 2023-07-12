PGA Tour
2023 Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
PGA Tour

2023 Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated Jul. 12, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

Several of the PGA Tour's best will participate in the Scottish Open this week. The tournament will be played at the Renaissance Club, a par-70 track that's 7,237 yards long.

To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler, the best player in the world, opened as the favorite to win at +700 at FOX Bet. Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, is also among the favorites in the field, at +1400 to win.

Rounding out the top five are Rory McIlroy (+850), Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and 2015 Scottish Open winner Rickie Fowler (+1600). 

ADVERTISEMENT

I can write a dissertation on how good Scheffler is, but his number is just too short for me to throw some pizza money on this week. 

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Scottish Open Odds & Field 

Scottie Scheffler +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Rory McIlroy +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Patrick Cantlay +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Rickie Fowler +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Tyrrell Hatton +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Tommy Fleetwood +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Jordan Spieth +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Shane Lowry +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Min Woo Lee +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Max Homa +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Wyndham Clark +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Tyrrell Hatton +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Jordan Spieth +2500
Min Woo Lee +3300
Aaron Rai +6600

Just Missed: Justin Rose, Adam Scott

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
PGA Tour

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Matt Rhule capitalizing on elite-level offensive talent in the state of Nebraska

Matt Rhule capitalizing on elite-level offensive talent in the state of Nebraska

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes