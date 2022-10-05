College Football Can UCLA, Kansas or Tennessee remain unbeaten? 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, three of the teams still protecting perfect records — No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 UCLA and No. 8 Tennessee — face serious challenges to their spotless campaigns.

RJ Young broke down the trio's chances of remaining undefeated on the latest edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," with help from special guest Geoff Schwartz.

Can Kansas, UCLA and Tennessee stay undefeated? RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 6 of the college football season.

No. 17 TCU (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0)

Noon ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Kansas has been one of the sport's pleasant surprises in the first part of the season, as a school known more for basketball has seemingly hit its stride on the gridiron under the guidance of head coach Lance Leipold.

But what has been a bit lost in all the deserved hype around Kansas heading into this game is that TCU is also putting together an impressive season.

In fact, the Horned Frogs are not only coming off a 55-24 rout of Oklahoma but are ranked No. 2 in the nation in both scoring offense (48.5 points per game) and total offense (549.5 yards per game). Not bad for a team under transition with a first-year coach in Sonny Dykes.

"Dykes is traditional Mike Leach Air Raid [offense], that's what he wants to run," Schwartz said. "You typically don't see such a big shift in the offense in the first year in the Air Raid. You've gone from not running this offense to running this offense full-tilt ahead. And right now they're kind of getting the best of both worlds. … They still have that really good defense they've had for years, plus now a more explosive offense.

"I think TCU is slightly better on defense," he continued. "… to me that's going to make a big difference if you think both offenses are pretty good, which they are. I'll take TCU to win this game."

Young said that he thought that TCU's pass rush would prove to be the key.

"If they put [Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels] on the ground it's going to be a long day for Kansas," he said. "If he can get by those guys and make plays down the field, I like Kansas in this one."

No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA (5-0)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

UCLA moved into the rankings after an impressive win over Washington in Week 5. Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, has been dominant since a stunning Week 1 loss at Florida, making this an intriguing matchup.

"This game is really tough," Schwartz said.

While the Bruins have plenty of veteran playmakers, including fifth-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, receiver Jake Bobo and running back Zach Charbonnet, the Utes have the defensive talent to counter. In particular, Utes cornerback Clark Phillips will be key, Schwartz said.

"If Clark Phillips travels with Bobo, what can UCLA do offensively throwing the ball if that's not your option now? That's my concern for the Bruins," Schwartz said. "If they become one-dimensional, having to run the ball and protect DTR, I think this offense moves the ball less. … Phillips is legit. First-round draft pick. Just had three interceptions this past weekend. He can play.

"I lean Utah ever-so-slightly," he continued. "I think Utah in the end does enough to win this game. They've been in this spot a lot more than UCLA has."

Young said that this contest could be crucial to the race for the Pac-12 championship, which was why he found the matchup so intriguing.

"I do believe that the winner of this game is going to get a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game," he said. "That basically means that either Oregon or USC is the other team. It's a really, really fascinating conference all of a sudden."

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU (4-1)

Noon ET

The Volunteers are a high-flying, high-powered operation under quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate who has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games.

The Vols pass for 365.8 yards per game, second in the FBS and best among all Power 5 teams, and they are one of only two Power 5 teams (Ohio State) to average more than 10 yards per pass, at 11.25.

Still, LSU is never an easy place to play, and the Tigers could also be undefeated if they had not had a game-tying extra point blocked in their season-opening loss to Florida State. Still, according to Schwartz, the Tigers remain a bit of a mystery.

"I just don't know what LSU is," he said. "I know what Tennessee is. They're pretty good. Now they're on the road again. I don't know if they're looking ahead to Alabama [on Oct. 15].

"I lean Tennessee here. I just think they're a better team. I just don't know what LSU is, and that's concerning to me."

Young pointed out a potential factor that could motivate the Vols not to look ahead to the matchup with Bama.

"They have lost to LSU in their last five meetings," he said. "This feels like the first opportunity for them to end that trend. To do that not at home, like they did against Florida, but on the road, I think would do more for their psyche and for the psyche of their fans."

Read more:

- Red River Showdown: Storylines to watch in Oklahoma-Texas

- Inside Steve Sarkisian's magic touch developing QBs

- Michigan-Indiana, Oklahoma-Texas: CFB Week 6 by the numbers

- Big Noon Kickoff: Everything to know about Michigan-Indiana

- As elite teams reveal flaws, opportunity arises for Ohio State, USC, others

- College football rankings: Ohio State nabs our No. 1 spot

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more