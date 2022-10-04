College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Indiana
2 hours ago

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will try to remain undefeated as they head to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin an hour ahead of time. Bring your school spirit and join us at South End Zone Miller Plaza at 9 a.m. ET to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, there will be a chance to grab free food, win game tickets, land some free swag, see celebrity guests and more. 

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself should be interesting. The 5-0 Wolverines have been among the Big Ten's best teams and have a history of success in Bloomington. In fact, Michigan is 19-2 at Memorial Stadium, including 11 wins in their last 12 meetings at the venue.

The Hoosiers (3-2), though, are 3-0 at home this season, so something has to give. Indiana is led by quarterback Connor Bazelak, who has already passed for 1,394 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, Michigan is led by dazzling running back Blake Corum, who has rushed for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 133 yards in last week's victory at Iowa.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

- Michigan holds at No. 4 in RJ Young's Top 25 Rankings

- Heisman watch: Blake Corum, Adrian Martinez on the rise

- Michigan shows what Iowa lacks: The ability to score when needed

