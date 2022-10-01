College Football College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

In a week in which Ohio State looked dominant, Georgia looked anything but.

The Buckeyes dropped 49 on a Rutgers team that began the season 3-0, and the defending national champion Bulldogs needed to stage a late comeback to defeat a Missouri team that fell to 2-3 this season.

Five weeks into the season, the Buckeyes look like they're only gathering strength as UGA steadily loses it.

1. Ohio State (5-0)

Defeated Rutgers, 49-10

With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State.

Miyan Williams breaks off a long TD The Ohio State Buckeyes took a 35-10 lead over Rutgers after Miyan Williams ripped off a 70-yard TD run.

2. Alabama (5-0)

Defeated Arkansas, 49-26

Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game with an injury, but the Tide and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe summoned a vintage Bama effort to knock off a ranked Arkansas team at home.

3. Georgia (5-0)

Defeated Missouri, 26-22

UGA not only looked mortal but was fortunate to leave Columbia with a win. For the second straight week, we're left wondering: Where have the Dawgs of Week 1 gone?

4. Michigan (5-0)

Defeated Iowa, 27-14

Running back Blake Corum continued to be the engine that powers the Michigan offense with 19 carries for 133 yards, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy played flawless football.

Highlights: Michigan holds off Iowa Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy led the way as the Wolverines topped a defensive-minded Iowa squad.

5. Clemson (5-0)

Defeated N.C. State, 30-20

In a game that could very well define who plays for the league title, Clemson buried the Wolfpack at Death Valley behind an outstanding defense and an iron-willed offense.

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

Defeated Baylor, 36-25

Spencer Sanders stepped up when he was needed most to lead OSU to its first win against a top-25 opponent this season and avenge last year’s loss in the Big 12 title game.

7. Tennessee (4-0)

Idle.

8. USC (5-0)

Defeated Arizona State, 42-25

Caleb Williams passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and another score as the Trojans remained unbeaten.

9. Penn State (5-0)

Defeated Northwestern, 17-7

In a vintage Penn State performance, the Nittany Lions held the Wildcats scoreless until the third quarter and racked up 220 yards on the ground in the win.

10. Mississippi (5-0)

Defeated Kentucky, 22-19

Ole Miss became the challenger for the SEC West crown with this win. Now the Tide know that the team in Oxford, Mississippi, is hungry and hunting them.

No. 14 Ole Miss seals upset victory over Kentucky The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Kentucky Wildcats after a game-sealing play by Jared Ivey and Tavius Robinson.

11. Oregon (4-1)

Defeated Stanford, 45-27

Bo Nix tormented the Cardinal, passing for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 141 yards and two more scores on the ground.

12. Utah (4-1)

Defeated Oregon State, 42-16

The Utes crushed a Beavers squad that almost beat USC last week.

13. Brigham Young (4-1)

Defeated Utah State, 38-26

The Cougars pulled away late in a Thursday night special.

14. UCLA (5-0)

Defeated Washington, 40-32

Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled the Huskies, and the Bruins leaped into the thick of the rankings.

15. Mississippi State (4-1)

Defeated Texas A&M, 42-24

Will Rogers passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

16. Kansas State (4-1)

Defeated Texas Tech, 37-28

Adrian Martinez is looking like a Heisman candidate after a second-straight dominant performance.

17. Kentucky (4-1)

Lost to Ole Miss, 22-19

Will Levis passed for 220 yards and two TDs in a narrow loss.

18. North Carolina State (4-1)

Lost to Clemson, 30-20

The Wolfpack struggled to contain DJ Uiagalelei.

19. Kansas (5-0)

Defeated Iowa State, 14-11

You might say Kansas is no longer a basketball school, but that's not quite right. Now it's a basketball AND football school.

20. Wake Forest (4-1)

Defeated Florida State, 31-21

Sam Hartman passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Wake.

21. Texas Christian (4-0)

Defeated Oklahoma, 55-24

Max Duggan went for 302 yards and three touchdown passes to rout the suddenly reeling Sooners.

22. Washington (4-1)

Lost to UCLA, 40-32

The Huskies' 16-0 fourth-quarter rally was only enough to make it close.

23. North Carolina (4-1)

Defeated Virginia Tech, 41-10

Drake Maye was unstoppable, leading the Heels with 363 yards and three touchdown passes.

24. Minnesota (4-1)

Lost to Purdue, 20-10

The Gophers are an entirely different team when star running back Mohamed Ibrahim doesn't play, and not in a good way.

25. Arkansas (3-2)

Lost to Alabama, 49-26

The Razorbacks barely hold a spot in the rankings.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

