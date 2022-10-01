College Football College football top plays: Michigan-Iowa, OK State-Baylor, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday, and kicking things off on FOX is a showdown at Kinnick Stadium between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan.

Elsewhere, two undefeated teams are going head-to-head, as No. 7 Kentucky takes on No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford, and Illinois is battling Wisconsin.

Later on FOX, No. 16 Baylor is playing host to No. 9 Oklahoma State, while No. 2 Alabama faces No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 Wake Forest takes on No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET).

Closing things out is an all-important ACC tilt, as No. 10 NC State battles No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action-packed Week 5 slate!

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Getting tricky

Wolverines receiver Ronnie Bell took off for a 16-yard run to put Michigan up early in this one.

Michigan added two fields goal in the second quarter to extend its lead to 13-0 heading into the break.

Shutout continues

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy connected with RB Donovan Edwards for a 12-yard score on the Wolverines' first possession of the third quarter to continue the shutout over the Hawkeyes.

J.J. McCarthy finds Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone QB J.J. McCarthy finds RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone to push the Michigan Wolverines' lead to 20-0 over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

Too tough

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans forced his way through the Wildcats' defense to give the Rebels an early lead, 7-0.

To the house!

Ole Miss' running backs were showing out in the first quarter. Freshman Quinshon Judkins took off 48 yards for a touchdown, good for a 14-0 lead after a missed Kentucky field goal.

Wheels!

Barion Brown got Kentucky in on the action, closing out the first quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return. The big gain gave the Wildcats great field position, and they scored on the following play to close the gap, 14-6.

One-score game

After the Rebels picked up a safety and added another field goal in the second quarter, the Wildcats kept things close, 19-12, with a quick touchdown pass from Will Levis to Tayvion Robinson just ahead of halftime.

Knotted up

In the third quarter, Levis found tight end Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard score to even the score for the first time.

Illinois at Wisconsin

Snatched!

Wisconsin took an early lead over Illinois, thanks to a miraculous catch from RB Isaac Guerendo.

Graham Mertz links up with Isaac Guerendo for a 21-yard TD Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz completed a 21-yard pass to Isaac Guerendo for a touchdown. The Badgers lead the Illinois Fighting Illini 7-0.

Sideline INT

QB Graham Mertz's pass was intercepted on the Badgers' own side of the field, which led to a game-tying touchdown on the following drive for Illinois, courtesy of QB Tommy DeVito.

On a roll

DeVito punched in back-to-back scores to put Illinois up by double digits. Meanwhile, the special teams unit showed up in a big way in the third quarter by recovering a fumbled Wisconsin kickoff in the red zone.

BEST OF THE REST:

Upset watch

TCU got off to a dream start over No. 18 Oklahoma, jumping out to a 17-point first-quarter lead over the Sooners. QB Max Duggan showed off his speed on a 67-yard score after tossing two TDs prior to that.

BC battling

Double coverage? Not a problem for Zay Flowers. The Boston College wideout reeled in this monster pass from QB Phil Jurkovec to put the Eagles ahead of Louisville at home.

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET)

