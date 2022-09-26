College Football College football odds Week 5: Early Top 25 lines 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) play at the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) in a Southeastern Conference West Division showdown on Saturday.

Other games Saturday featuring two teams ranked in the Top 20 are No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss in a battle of 4-0 teams, No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 16 Baylor (3-1) in a Big 12 showdown (3:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX) and No. 10 North Carolina State @ No. 5 Clemson in an ACC game between 4-0 teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 5 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Utah State @ No. 19 BYU (8 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: BYU -24.5 (BYU favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: BYU -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Utah State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 15 Washington @ UCLA (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Washington -3 (Washington favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Washington -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); UCLA +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 4 Michigan @ Iowa (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -10 (Michigan favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Iowa +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Kentucky @ No. 14 Ole Miss (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -6.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Kentucky +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Oklahoma @ TCU (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise TCU covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); TCU +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

Purdue @ No. 21 Minnesota (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Minnesota -10.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Purdue +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas Tech @ No. 25 Kansas State (12 p.m., Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Kansas State -7.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texas Tech +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Highlights | CFB on FOX The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners were stunned at home by the unranked Kansas State Wildcats 41-34.

Oregon State @ No. 12 Utah (2 p.m., Pac 12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -10.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Oregon State +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Oklahoma State @ No. 16 Baylor (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Oklahoma State +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Alabama @ No. 20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -17 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Arkansas +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rutgers @ No. 3 Ohio State (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Northwestern @ No. 11 Penn State (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Penn State -25.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -3333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Northwestern +1000 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Wake Forest @ No. 23 Florida State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -7 (Florida State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Wake Forest +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi State -3.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Texas A&M +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia @ Missouri (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Georgia -28 (Georgia favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -5000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Missouri +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 North Carolina State @ No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -6.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); North Carolina State +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech @ No. 24 Pittsburgh (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -24 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Georgia Tech +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona State @ No. 6 USC (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: USC -26 (USC favored to win by more than 26 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: USC -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Arizona State +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Stanford @ No. 13 Oregon (10:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oregon -16.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Stanford +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.