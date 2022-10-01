College Football Bryce Young sprains shoulder in Alabama's win over Arkansas 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed that quarterback Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the Crimson Tide's 49-26 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner exited the game early in the second quarter and appeared to be grimacing in pain. Young threw his helmet in frustration as he entered the injury tent. He soon headed straight to the Alabama locker room.

It was reported that Young's parents made their way down to the field to check on their son when he was being checked out in the tent.

Former Crimson Tide QB AJ McCarron chimed in on Twitter, saying the fall from Young is "100% AC joint and labrum!" The former All-American signal-caller, who won three BCS national titles with Alabama, added that he suffered the same injury on two separate occasions, one of which came against Arkansas during his first season as a starter.

Alabama backup Jalen Milroe relieved Young and promptly led the Crimson Tide to a touchdown on his first drive to close out the first half. He played the entire second half, finishing with 65 yards passing and a touchdown, while adding 91 yards and a score on the ground. His 77-yard run on third-and-15 early in the fourth set up a pivotal TD, this after Arkansas had reeled off 23 straight consecutive points to make it a five-point game.

Young left the game having completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

