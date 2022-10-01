Michigan-Iowa: Highlights from Live Tailgate Party
No. 4 Michigan visited Iowa on Saturday in a classic matchup with major implications in the Big Ten race.
RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," hosted a Live Tailgate Party during the game along with special guests — former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Iowa running back Shonn Geene.
Michigan ultimately came away with a 27-14 victory. Here are the highlights from the show.
Playing the ‘what if?’ game
Edwards discussed what it would have been like as a receiver to play with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Favorite college football traditions
As the Hawkeyes' fans did their traditional wave, Young broke down his five favorite college football traditions.
Money in the bag
Young loves to see it when a lower-level team is paid to play at a Power 5 team, then comes away with a victory. He lists his favorites from this season.
Best backs in maize and blue
Michigan running back Blake Corum continues to be one of the best running backs in the nation. Young and his guests share their thoughts on where Corum ranks among Michigan backs.
Best rivalries?
Young revealed his five favorite college football rivalries, and he catches some heat from his guests along the way.
Hail to the Victors!
As the clock wound down on Michigan's victory, former Hawkeye Greene had to wave a Michigan flag while former Wolverine Edwards sang Michigan's fight song.
