Michigan-Iowa: Highlights from Live Tailgate Party

No. 4 Michigan visited Iowa on Saturday in a classic matchup with major implications in the Big Ten race.

RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," hosted a Live Tailgate Party during the game along with special guests — former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Iowa running back Shonn Geene.

Michigan ultimately came away with a 27-14 victory. Here are the highlights from the show.

Playing the ‘what if?’ game

Edwards discussed what it would have been like as a receiver to play with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards discusses his love for quarterback Chad Henne and how impactful he would have been if he had played with J.J. McCarthy.

Favorite college football traditions

As the Hawkeyes' fans did their traditional wave, Young broke down his five favorite college football traditions.

RJ Young breaks down his top five college football traditions.

Money in the bag

Young loves to see it when a lower-level team is paid to play at a Power 5 team, then comes away with a victory. He lists his favorites from this season.

RJ Young takes his signature segment from "The Number One College Football Show" to the "CFB on FOX Live Tailgate presented by Wendy's" by breaking down which teams showed up to another team's stadium, got paid to play, and left with a win.

Best backs in maize and blue

Michigan running back Blake Corum continues to be one of the best running backs in the nation. Young and his guests share their thoughts on where Corum ranks among Michigan backs.

RJ Young, Shonn Greene and Braylon Edwards discuss where Blake Corum ranks among other great Wolverines running backs.

Best rivalries?

Young revealed his five favorite college football rivalries, and he catches some heat from his guests along the way.

RJ Young breaks down his best college football rivalries.

Hail to the Victors!

As the clock wound down on Michigan's victory, former Hawkeye Greene had to wave a Michigan flag while former Wolverine Edwards sang Michigan's fight song.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

