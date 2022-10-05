College Football Michigan-Indiana, Oklahoma-Texas: CFB Week 6 by the numbers 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Indiana will be the latest team to try to slow down defending Big Ten champion Michigan when the Hoosiers play host to the No. 4 Wolverines on Saturday.

The game is among the highlights in a stacked lineup for Week 6 of the college football season and will start the action on FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The day will also feature the renewal of a fierce rivalry as Texas meets Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Among other big games Saturday, No. 11 Utah visits No. 18 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, and Washington State takes on No. 6 USC — both games will air on FOX.

But those are not the only big events we're keeping an eye on this week.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 6.

SATURDAY

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Indiana (3-2)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

60-10: Michigan has beaten Indiana in 60 of their 70 meetings. Prior to Indiana’s win in 2020, Michigan had won 24 in a row and 40 of the last 42.

.857: Michigan has a better winning percentage against Indiana than any other Big Ten opponent. The Wolverines have never lost to Indiana (25-0) when ranked in the top 10.

19: Michigan leads the nation in rushing touchdowns.

3-0: Indiana is unbeaten at home so far this season.

30.4: The Hoosiers rank 13th out of 14 Big Ten teams in points per game allowed.

246: No team has attempted more passes this season than Indiana. QB Connor Bazelak has passed for 1,394 yards through five games.

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU (4-1)

Noon ET

2005: The Volunteers have not beaten LSU since 2005, losing five straight in the series.

11-1: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is 11-1 when facing a coach in his first year at a school. Brian Kelly is in his first year at LSU.

365.8: The Vols are second in FBS with 365.8 passing yards per game, best among Power 5 teams.

16: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 16 straight games.

20: LSU has not allowed an opponent to score 20 or more points since allowing 24 to Florida State in their season opener.

+5: LSU leads the SEC in turnover margin.

Texas (3-2) at Oklahoma (3-2)

Noon ET

62-50-5: Texas leads the all-time series, but Oklahoma has won the last four and 10 of the last 13. Texas is the only Big 12 program with a winning record against the Sooners.

1998: That's the last time neither of these teams was ranked entering their game. Also, if the Sooners lose this week, it will be their first three-game losing streak since 1998. They are the only team to not have a three-game losing streak in that time span.

8: The last nine meetings between these teams have been decided by eight points or fewer.

30: Since 1980, Texas is 8-3 when scoring 30 or more points vs. Oklahoma.

32-5: This is Oklahoma's record against teams from the state of Texas since the 2014 season.

.844: The Sooners' winning percentage in regular-season Big 12 games since the start of the 2015 season.

Red River Showdown preview: Geoff Schwartz's keys to the games | Number One College Football Show FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 6, including the rivalry game between Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

No. 17 TCU (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0)

Noon ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

25-9-4: TCU has dominated this series all time, winning the last three and eight of the last nine meetings.

1960: That's the last time David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium hosted a contest between two unbeaten teams in October. On Oct. 1, 1960, 1-0 Syracuse defeated 2-0 Kansas, 14-7.

1929: Sonny Dykes is the first TCU head football coach to win his first four games since Francis Schmidt did it in 1929.

2: The Horned Frogs are No. 2 in the nation in both scoring offense (48.5 PPG) and total offense (549.5 YPG).

202.2: TCU quarterback Max Duggan leads the nation in passing efficiency (202.2) and ranks third in completion percentage (74.5%). He also has 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

6-0: Kansas is looking to be 6-0 for the first time since 2007 and 4-0 at home for the first time since 2007.

60%: Kansas is the third-best team in the nation at converting third-down tries, at 60%.

2: The Jayhawks have allowed two sacks this season, the fewest in the Big 12 and tied for second-fewest in the nation.

Can Kansas, UCLA, and Tennessee stay undefeated? Ft. Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks, Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins, and finally, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.

Auburn (3-2) at No. 1 Georgia (5-0)

3:30 p.m. ET

7: Auburn has lost seven straight games at Georgia, with the Tigers' last win there coming in 2005.

12: Auburn has committed 12 turnovers, the most in the SEC and tied for seventh-most in the nation.

20: Auburn is 8-2 under Bryan Harsin when scoring at least 20 points, but just 1-6 when failing to reach that mark.

10.8: Georgia leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.8 points per game.

521.4: The Bulldogs are third in the SEC in total offense, at 521.4 yards per game.

11: Georgia has settled for 11 field goals in the red zone, more than any other FBS team.

Texas Tech (3-2) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0)

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

23-23-2: The all-time series between these teams is currently tied.

1980: Texas Tech is only the fourth team since 1980 to open a season with five ranked opponents in its first six games, joining Michigan State (1987), Tennessee (1991) and Ohio State (1995). None of those other three schools featured a first-year head coach.

11-15: The Red Raiders are 11-15 against the Cowboys during the Big 12 era despite winning seven of the first nine meetings after the league formed prior to the 1996 season.

160: Texas Tech has completed 160 passes this season, more than any team except Mississippi State (175).

5-0: Oklahoma State is seeking back-to-back 5-0 starts for the first time since 2010-2011.

11: The Cowboys have won 11 straight games at home, a school record.

47.8: Oklahoma State is fifth in the nation in scoring.

No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA (5-0)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

5: Utah has beaten UCLA five times in a row, including a 44-24 victory last season.

155.4: Utah is only allowing 155.4 yard per game through the air, the ninth-stingiest pass defense in the nation.

42.0: The Utes lead the Pac-12 and rank 11th nationally in scoring.

12: Utah is one of only three Power 5 programs (Alabama, Michigan) ranked in the top-12 in the FBS in both scoring offense (11th in the FBS, 42.0 PPG) and scoring defense (12th in the FBS, 14.4 PPG allowed).

2005: That's the last time UCLA started the season 6-0.

73.4%: UCLA ranks fourth in the nation in pass-completion percentage.

20: The Bruins are second in the Pac-12 with 33 plays of 20-plus yards. Only Arizona has more, with 36.

100: UCLA is 10-0 when running back Zach Charbonnet runs for 100 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) at Michigan State (2-3)

4 p.m. ET

35-15: Ohio State easily leads the all-time series. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series and eight of the last 10.

21: Ohio State leads the nation in plays of 30 yards or more, with 21. The Buckeyes also lead the nation in 20-plus-yard plays (37).

23: The Buckeyes lead the nation in red-zone touchdowns, with 23.

19: Ohio State's 19 passing touchdowns are tied with Mississippi State and North Carolina for the most in the country.

25:11: Michigan State has the lowest average time of possession of any Power 5 team.

0-3: The Spartans are winless in three tries against Power 5 foes this season.

Washington State (4-1) at No. 6 USC (5-0)

7:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

61-10-4: USC has dominated this series, including a current three-game winning streak.

2018: Washington State is seeking its first 5-1 start since 2018 and a second road win over a top-25 team this season.

12: The Cougars' 12 turnovers are tied with Stanford for most in the Pac-12 and tied for the seventh-most nationally. USC is tied for first in the nation with just one turnover.

44: Washington State has 44 tackles for loss, the third-most in the nation.

15: The Trojans are the only team in the nation to have forced at least 15 turnovers.

42.2: USC leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense.

40+: The Trojans have five passes of at least 40 yards, tied for the most in the Pac-12.

No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0)

8 p.m. ET

41-38: That's the score of Texas A&M's victory over Alabama last season. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 11-3 and had won eight straight before last year's defeat.

335.6: A&M ranks last in the SEC in average yards per game.

14: The Aggies have scored only 14 touchdowns this season, tied for fewest among FBS teams.

6-0: Alabama is seeking its 11th 6-0 start since 2009, the most in FBS.

26-2: Alabama coach Nick Saban has only lost twice to a former assistant, including to A&M's Jimbo Fisher last season.

40-1: Since 2012, Alabama is 40-1 when playing at home as the AP no. 1 team. The only loss came to No. 15 Texas A&M in 2012.

7.35: The Tide rushing attack is the most potent in the country, averaging 7.35 yards per carry.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more