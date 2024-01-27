College Basketball Late 3-pointer leads to brutal bad beat in Kansas-Iowa State game Updated Jan. 27, 2024 5:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A missed free throw. A made 3-pointer at the buzzer.

That added up to an epic bad beat for No. 23 Iowa State bettors who laid 4.5 points against the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 Conference men's college basketball game Saturday.

The Cyclones won by four points in a game that will haunt Iowa State bettors.

Here's how the final seconds went down.

Leading 79-72 and covering, Iowa State's Tre King was fouled with 5.7 seconds to go but missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Kansas' Kevin McCullar grabbed the rebound and passed to teammate Elmarko Jackson. Jackson passed the ball back to McCullar beyond the top of the key.

McCullar let fly with a 3-pointer.

Swish!

Final: Iowa State 79, Kansas 75.

Heartbreak for Cyclones bettors as the home team led 74-65 with 2:43 to go before failing to cover.

