Late 3-pointer leads to brutal bad beat in Kansas-Iowa State game
A missed free throw. A made 3-pointer at the buzzer.
That added up to an epic bad beat for No. 23 Iowa State bettors who laid 4.5 points against the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 Conference men's college basketball game Saturday.
The Cyclones won by four points in a game that will haunt Iowa State bettors.
RELATED: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections
Here's how the final seconds went down.
Leading 79-72 and covering, Iowa State's Tre King was fouled with 5.7 seconds to go but missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Kansas' Kevin McCullar grabbed the rebound and passed to teammate Elmarko Jackson. Jackson passed the ball back to McCullar beyond the top of the key.
McCullar let fly with a 3-pointer.
Swish!
Final: Iowa State 79, Kansas 75.
Heartbreak for Cyclones bettors as the home team led 74-65 with 2:43 to go before failing to cover.
