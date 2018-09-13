Week 2 NFL pick ’em

Week 1 is in the rear-view mirror, and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to kick off week 2.

Last Week: 8-7-1

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Baltimore (-1) vs. Cincinnati

Keep an eye on AJ Green, who has averaged 99.3 receiving yards in his last seven games against the Ravens. In that time, has has caught six touchdowns.

Pick: Cincinnati (+1)

Atlanta (-6) vs. Carolina

Matt Ryan played pretty poorly against the Eagles on Opening Night, and the losses of Keanu Neil and Deion Jones are really going to hurt the Falcons long term. However, Atlanta & Ryan will bounce back this week in a fairly important early-season NFC South duel.

Pick: Atlanta (-6)

New Orleans (-9) vs. Cleveland

I’m all about the bounce back narrative this week. New Orleans got embarrassed at home against an underdog last week. It won’t happen again.

Pick: New Orleans (-9)

Houston (-2) vs. Tennessee

The recovery process for Deshaun Watson off a torn ACL will definitely take some time, especially behind a poor offensive line. He looked pretty rusty and tentative against the Pats in Week 1.

Pick: Tennessee (+2)

Washington (-5.5) vs. Indianapolis

Alex Smith looked solid last week in Arizona, and this is another favorable matchup for him as the Redskins look to start the season 2-0.

Pick: Washington (-5.5)

Pittsburgh (-4.5) vs. Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes looked fantastic against the Bolts in Carson last week. However, Big Ben is a totally different QB at home and should put up some numbers against the Chiefs‘ secondary.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-4.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7) vs. Buffalo

Josh Allen time in Buffalo!

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

New York Jets (-3) vs. Miami

Jets haven’t been a home favorite since December 5, 2016 against the Colts, per Odds Shark. The Lions get knocked down a peg in their home opener.

Pick: Miami (+3)

Green Bay (-1.5) vs. Minnesota

Man, I have a hard time betting against Aaron Rodgers after what he did last week. If him & Davante Adams (shoulder) were near 100%, I would probably go Packers. However, the Vikings have so much talent that I have trouble seeing a hobbled Rodgers scoring enough off them.

Pick: Minnesota (+1.5)

Philadelphia (-3) vs. Tampa Bay

If the NFL season ended after Week 1, Ryan Fitzpatrick would be NFL MVP. But it doesn’t.

Pick: Philadelphia (-3)

Los Angeles Rams (-13) vs. Arizona

Rams, off a short week, facing a team that got embarrassed a week earlier? Seems like the ingredients for a tight game.

Pick: Arizona (+13)

San Francisco (-6) vs. Detroit

If the Lions don’t at least keep this one close, the grumblings about Matt Patricia in Detroit will only continue to grow louder and louder.

Pick: Detroit (+6)

New England (EV) vs. Jacksonville

To me it comes down to: Tom Brady or Blake Bortles? I’ll always take Brady.

Pick: New England (EV)

Denver (-6) vs. Oakland

I don’t know why so many people wrote off the Broncos from AFC West contention. Case Keenum will limit turnovers on the offensive side & keep them in a lot of games this year.

Pick: Denver (-6)

Dallas (-3) vs. New York Giants

This one should be low-scoring, and close.

Pick: New York Giants (+3)

Chicago (-3) vs. Seattle

The Bears surprised a whole lot of people with their performance in the 1st half last week, and Khalil Mack looked tremendous. If Trubisky can show improvement in year 2, they could continue surprise some folks.

Pick: Chicago (-3)