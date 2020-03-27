Vikings re-sign Ameer Abdullah and Brett Jones

The Minnesota Vikings will bring back kickoff returner Ameer Abdullah and backup center Brett Jones.

Abdullah, 26, was Minnesota’s main kickoff return man and had 13 returns for 325 yards, with a long of 38 yards. He averaged 25.0 yards per return.

As a running back, Abdullah helped out on offense with 23 carries for 115 yards and 15 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, which came in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones will enter his third season with the Vikings after he was acquired from the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick prior to the 2018 campaign.

A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Jones started three games for Minnesota in 2018 and played two games in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve just before Week 11.

Jones played two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders and was named CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in 2014. After that, he signed with the Giants in 2015.