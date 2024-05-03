Horse Racing 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, best bets, predictions, experts' picks Updated May. 3, 2024 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kentucky Derby — one of the sports world's grandest events — is finally here.

As bettors know, events with this much fanfare come with countless opportunities to cash in on winning wagers.

So, for this weekend filled with pomp and circumstance, and chances to turn betslips into bucks, we enlisted the help of our betting talent.

Our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Sammy "Sammy P" Panayotovich and Geoff Schwartz — are here to give you their best bets, predictions and insights for what will certainly be a thrilling weekend of horse racing.

Put on your seersuckers and fascinators, grab a mint julep and get ready to bet on the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica's bets

For more of Bear's Derby predictions and fun nuggets, read here for his best bets and for his Bear Bytes!

Sammy P's Best Bet

I'm not usually a "favorites fella," but Fierceness is clearly the best horse in this field. Horse handicapper Colin Sheehan has been on Todd Pletcher's horse for a while, and he suggests keying 17 in your exactas and trifectas. An exacta key box 17 with all isn't the worst idea in the world either. It'll pay nice dividends if Fierceness finishes first or second with a longer shot.

Geoff Schwartz' Best Bet

Sierra Leone (+110 in head-to-head) vs. Fierceness

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on horse racing and other sports.

