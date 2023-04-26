Horse Racing 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more Published Apr. 26, 2023 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Spring is in full force, which means the Triple Crown season for horse racing is here.

And when it comes to horse racing, no race has more pageantry than the Kentucky Derby, the first of three Triple Crown events. Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2023 Kentucky Derby date: Saturday, May 6

Location: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post time, TV: 6:57 p.m. ET, NBC

Recapping last year

Rich Strike struck it rich for some bettors in 2022, winning the Kentucky Derby at +8000 (a $10 bet to win paid $810), making it the second-longest upset in the 148-year history of the race (Donerail won the 1913 Kentucky Derby at +9100).

It was also the first Kentucky Derby win for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon.

Epicenter (the favorite) finished second behind longtime trainer Steve Asmussen and 2013 Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Joel Rosario. Zandon finished in third with two-time Preakness Stakes winner Chad Brown training the horse and 2019 Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Flavien Prat.

A $2 exacta (picking the top two finishers in order) with second-place finisher Epicenter paid $4,101.20. A $1 trifecta (top three finishers in order) paid $14,870.70, and the $1 superfecta (top four finishers in order) paid $321,500.10.

Here are the early entrants and lines for the big race. Remember, last year Rich Strike was a late entrant after Ethereal Road was scratched the day before the race.

Kentucky Derby early odds

Forte +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Practical Move +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tapit Trice +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

All Other 3-Year-Olds +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Hit Show +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Geaux Rocket Ride +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Instant Coffee +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kingsbarns +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Confidence Game +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Red Route One +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Angel of Empire +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Verifying +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rocket Can +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Derma Sotogake +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Disarm +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Two Phil's +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

National Treasure +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Blazing Sevens +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Classic Car Wash +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Cyclone Mischief +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

