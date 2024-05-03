National Football League Odell Beckham Jr., Dolphins reportedly agree to one-year deal Updated May. 3, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home.

The star receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media reported Friday. The deal is worth up to $8.25 million, meaning OBJ will be taking less money to wind up in Southern Florida, per the report.

Miami expressed interest in Beckham earlier this offseason, with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirming to reporters at the NFL's league meeting in March that they made him an offer.

"Things went great with him," McDaniel told reporters of the meeting with Beckham at the time. "We did make him an offer, and business takes time — especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career [and] still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

The Dolphins' pursuit of Beckham came after they lost wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. , who signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints , in free agency. McDaniel has remained optimistic that Beckham would come to terms on a deal with Miami.

"[I'm] definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that," McDaniel said previously.

Beckham, 31, struggled to get back to his star form with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 after sitting out the 2022 season to rehab a torn ACL. He recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, causing the Ravens to release him earlier this month. However, Beckham did post a career-high 16.1 yards per reception.

Still, Beckham told reporters following the Ravens' loss in the AFC Championship Game that he believes he still has more football left in him.

"If there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have s--- in the tank," Beckham said.

Now, he'll get to play behind one of the top receiving duos in the league. Tyreek Hill was arguably the best receiver in 2023, while Jaylen Waddle has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Before joining the Ravens last offseason, Beckham looked like he was having a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games before recording 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the postseason.

While Beckham played a big role in helping the Rams lift the Lombardi Trophy, he tore the same ACL that was torn in the 2020 season when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham began his career with the New York Giants in 2014, being selected with the 12th pick in that year's draft. He immediately became a household name, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year as his one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys has been viewed as one of the most memorable plays of the 21st century in the NFL.

