Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Suns

Karl-Anthony-Towns scored 25 points and rookie Josh Okogie added a career-high 21 to help the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 118-91.

Check out the highlights:

KAT IS THERE FOR THE PUTBACK DUNK 😤 pic.twitter.com/443yD47eGx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019

.@JerrydBayless from downtown for the third time tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gmfChtFWQx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019

KAT IS WORKING 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DoMMtxJU79 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019

After one half of play, @JerrydBayless already has a season-high 9 points and 5 assists for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/qy9grW5PQL — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019

Things are getting interesting in Phoenix… pic.twitter.com/xJuMOkwQQl — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019

THEY CALL HIM NONSTOP 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N8RkYKj0rG — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019