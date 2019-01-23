Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Suns
Karl-Anthony-Towns scored 25 points and rookie Josh Okogie added a career-high 21 to help the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 118-91.
Check out the highlights:
KAT IS THERE FOR THE PUTBACK DUNK 😤 pic.twitter.com/443yD47eGx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
.@drose is too smooth with it
📺 https://t.co/C3WHzBJLch pic.twitter.com/I8JVy4os3S
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
.@JerrydBayless from downtown for the third time tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gmfChtFWQx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
KAT IS WORKING 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DoMMtxJU79
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
After one half of play, @JerrydBayless already has a season-high 9 points and 5 assists for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/qy9grW5PQL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
Things are getting interesting in Phoenix… pic.twitter.com/xJuMOkwQQl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
THEY CALL HIM NONSTOP 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N8RkYKj0rG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
What a pass, @ATolliver44 👀 pic.twitter.com/F5YaK1syhE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019
Josh Okogie had a career-high 21 points in the @Timberwolves' win in Phoenix!
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GA2j8Jj8rW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 23, 2019