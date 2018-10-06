Twi-lights: The best from Wolves vs. Thunder
Catch up on highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 113-101 preseason loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder:
.@KarlTowns with the range 👌@Timberwolves basketball is BACK on @FSNorth! pic.twitter.com/e1dkyhWmHk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018
That was pretty, @Teague0 ✊ pic.twitter.com/MjbH8Xojcg
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018
🌹🌹🌹
Watch the @Timberwolves on @FSNorth pic.twitter.com/w9sGR1ikPa
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018
.@Teague0 ➡️ @TajGibson22 pic.twitter.com/6GifLhpLkP
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018
.@1Tyus with the floater in the lane 👌 pic.twitter.com/yia05hxm6l
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018
🏀 is back at Target Center!
Watch highlights from the @Timberwolves' 113-101 preseason loss to the Thunder 👇 pic.twitter.com/L2Eu9EQT98
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 6, 2018