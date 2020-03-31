FOX Sports North announces broadcast schedule for Wild classic games
FOX Sports North
FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Wild, will replay eight memorable Wild games throughout the month of April, beginning April 4.
All of the classic games will feature live Twitter commentary by FOX Sports North on-air talent.
Click and follow FOX Sports North’s social accounts for updates: #WildClassics
- Twitter: @fsnorth
- Facebook: FOX Sports North
- Instagram: @fsnorth
Broadcast schedule
|Date
|Time
|Original Air Date
|Match-Up / Description
|April 4
|7 p.m.
|12/17/00
|Wild wins first-ever game against the Dallas Stars
|April 8
|7 p.m.
|10/11/00
|First-ever Wild home game
|April 17
|7 p.m.
|4/21/03
|Minnesota wins Game 6 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Colorado at home in overtime
|April 18
|7 p.m.
|4/22/03
|Wild defeats Colorado in Game 7 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal in overtime
|April 21
|7 p.m.
|3/27/13
|Minnesota beats Arizona in overtime for seventh straight win
|April 24
|7 p.m.
|5/8/03
|Wild wins Game 7 of Western Conference Semifinal at Vancouver
|April 27
|7 p.m.
|4/30/14
|Minnesota wins Game 7 of 2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal at Colorado in overtime
|April 30
|7 p.m.
|4/26/15
|Wild wins Game 6 at home to clinch 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. St. Louis