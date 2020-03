FOX Sports North announces 2020 Twins broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins announced Monday the 157-game telecast schedule for the 2020 season. FOX Sports North will serve as the exclusive, local television home for the defending American League Central division champion Minnesota Twins.

FOX Sports North’s regular-season coverage begins March 26 with the Twins’ season opener in Oakland. The network will also televise the team’s home opener vs. Oakland on April 2, starting at 2 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of “Twins Live.”

Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer enters his 37th season in the booth with an impressive lineup of Twins alumni, including National Baseball Hall of Famers Bert Blyleven and Jack Morris, along with 1987 Twins World Series champion Roy Smalley, Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat, 2020 Twins Hall of Fame inductee Justin Morneau and former Twins standout LaTroy Hawkins.

Also contributing to FOX Sports North’s Twins coverage as sideline reporters during the 2020 season are Marney Gellner and Audra Martin. “Twins Live” returns with hosts Anthony LaPanta and Annie Sabo along with ‘87 Twins World Series champion Tim Laudner and former Twins three-time All-Star closer Glen Perkins serving as analysts.

The regional sports network will debut three new half-hour television specials this season:

Baseball in the Dominican – Nelson Cruz: Debuts April 14

The Pursuit – from Berlin to the Bigs (Max Kepler): Debuts April 22

Baseball in the Dominican – Twins Academy: Debuts June 10

Fans can also prepare for the 2020 season with a Twins Season Preview show, premiering March 17.

The Twins’ July 12 game vs. the Blue Jays will be televised commercial free in honor of “Military Appreciation Day” at Target Field. FOX Sports North’s “Operation Home Base” telecast event will showcase the military events happening in ballpark and pay tribute to the men, women and families who serve our country.

All games, as well as pregame and postgame coverage, will stream live on FOX Sports GO — available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

As previously announced, FOX Sports North is broadcasting 12 Twins spring training games from the Grapefruit League in Florida. Remaining televised games on March 9, March 11, March 12, March 15, March 18, March 20 and March 21.

2020 Minnesota Twins Broadcast Schedule

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) March 26 Thursday @ Oakland 3 p.m. March 27 Friday @ Oakland 9 p.m. March 28 Saturday @ Oakland 3 p.m. March 29 Sunday @ Oakland 3 p.m. March 30 Monday @ Seattle 9 p.m.+ March 31 Tuesday @ Seattle 9 p.m. April 1 Wednesday @ Seattle 3 p.m.* April 2 Thursday Oakland 3 p.m.* April 4 Saturday Oakland 1 p.m. April 5 Sunday Oakland 1 p.m. April 6 Monday Cleveland 1 p.m.* April 7 Tuesday Cleveland 12 p.m.* April 8 Wednesday Cleveland 12 p.m.* April 10 Friday @ Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. April 11 Saturday @ Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. April 12 Sunday @ Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. April 13 Monday @ Toronto 6 p.m. April 14 Tuesday @ Toronto 6 p.m. April 15 Wednesday @ Toronto 6 p.m. April 17 Friday Detroit 7 p.m. April 18 Saturday Detroit 1 p.m. April 19 Sunday Detroit 1 p.m. April 20 Monday Seattle 6:30 p.m. April 21 Tuesday Seattle 6:30 p.m. April 22 Wednesday Seattle 6:30 p.m. April 23 Thursday Seattle 12 p.m.* April 24 Friday Boston 7 p.m. April 25 Saturday Boston 1 p.m. April 26 Sunday Boston 1 p.m. April 28 Tuesday @ LA Dodgers 9 p.m. April 29 Wednesday @ LA Dodgers 9 p.m. May 1 Friday @ LA Angels 9 p.m. May 3 Sunday @ LA Angels 3 p.m. May 4 Monday San Francisco 6:30 p.m. May 5 Tuesday San Francisco 6:30 p.m. May 6 Wednesday San Francisco 12 p.m.* May 8 Friday Kansas City 7 p.m. May 9 Saturday Kansas City 6 p.m. May 10 Sunday Kansas City 1 p.m. May 11 Monday @ Detroit 6 p.m. May 12 Tuesday @ Detroit 6 p.m. May 13 Wednesday @ Detroit 6 p.m. May 14 Thursday @ Detroit 12 p.m.* May 15 Friday @ Cleveland 6 p.m. May 16 Saturday @ Cleveland 5 p.m. May 17 Sunday @ Cleveland 12 p.m. May 18 Monday Baltimore 6:30 p.m. May 19 Tuesday Baltimore 6:30 p.m. May 20 Wednesday Baltimore 12 p.m.* May 21 Thursday Chicago White Sox 6:30 p.m. May 22 Friday Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. May 23 Saturday Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. May 24 Sunday Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. May 26 Tuesday @ NY Yankees 6 p.m. May 27 Wednesday @ NY Yankees 6 p.m. May 28 Thursday @ NY Yankees 11:30 a.m.* May 29 Friday @ Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. May 30 Saturday @ Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. May 31 Sunday @ Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. June 1 Monday Tampa Bay 7 p.m. June 2 Tuesday Tampa Bay 7 p.m. June 3 Wednesday Tampa Bay 7 p.m. June 4 Thursday LA Angels 7 p.m. June 5 Friday LA Angels 7 p.m. June 7 Sunday LA Angels 1 p.m. June 9 Tuesday @ Baltimore 6 p.m. June 10 Wednesday @ Baltimore 6 p.m. June 11 Thursday @ Baltimore 6 p.m. June 12 Friday @ Kansas City 7 p.m. June 13 Saturday @ Kansas City 3 p.m. June 14 Sunday @ Kansas City 1 p.m. June 16 Tuesday Milwaukee 7 p.m. June 17 Wednesday Milwaukee 12 p.m.* June 18 Thursday NY Yankees 7 p.m. June 19 Friday NY Yankees 7 p.m. June 21 Sunday NY Yankees 1 p.m. June 22 Monday @ Houston 7 p.m. June 23 Tuesday @ Houston 7 p.m. June 24 Wednesday @ Houston 7 p.m. June 26 Friday Colorado 7 p.m. June 27 Saturday Colorado 1 p.m. June 28 Sunday Colorado 1 p.m. June 30 Tuesday @ Detroit 6 p.m. July 1 Wednesday @ Detroit 6 p.m. July 2 Thursday @ Detroit 12 p.m.* July 3 Friday @ Cleveland 6 p.m. July 5 Sunday @ Cleveland 12 p.m. July 6 Monday Kansas City 7 p.m. July 7 Tuesday Kansas City 7 p.m. July 8 Wednesday Kansas City 12 p.m.* July 9 Thursday Toronto 7 p.m. July 10 Friday Toronto 7 p.m. July 11 Saturday Toronto 1 p.m. July 12 Sunday Toronto 1 p.m. July 18 Saturday @ Texas 6 p.m. July 19 Sunday @ Texas 1:30 p.m. July 20 Monday @ Arizona 8:30 p.m. July 21 Tuesday @ Arizona 8:30 p.m. July 22 Wednesday @ Arizona 2:30 p.m.* July 23 Thursday @ Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. July 24 Friday @ Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. July 25 Saturday @ Chicago White Sox 6 p.m. July 26 Sunday @ Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. July 28 Tuesday LA Dodgers 7 p.m. July 29 Wednesday LA Dodgers 12 p.m.* July 31 Friday Houston 7 p.m. Aug. 1 Saturday Houston 6 p.m. Aug. 2 Sunday Houston 1 p.m. Aug. 3 Monday Cleveland 7 p.m. Aug. 4 Tuesday Cleveland 7 p.m. Aug. 5 Wednesday Cleveland 12 p.m.* Aug. 6 Thursday @ Kansas City 7 p.m. Aug. 7 Friday @ Kansas City 7 p.m. Aug. 8 Saturday @ Kansas City 6 p.m. Aug. 9 Sunday @ Kansas City 1 p.m. Aug. 10 Monday @ Boston 6 p.m. Aug. 11 Tuesday @ Boston 6 p.m. Aug. 12 Wednesday @ Boston 6 p.m. Aug. 13 Thursday @ Boston 12 p.m.* Aug. 14 Friday Kansas City 7 p.m. Aug. 15 Saturday Kansas City 6 p.m. Aug. 16 Sunday Kansas City 1 p.m. Aug. 18 Tuesday Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Aug. 19 Wednesday Chicago White Sox 12 p.m.* Aug. 21 Friday Detroit 7 p.m. Aug. 22 Saturday Detroit 6 p.m. Aug. 23 Sunday Detroit 1 p.m. Aug. 25 Tuesday @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. Aug 26 Wednesday @ Milwaukee 1 p.m.* Aug. 28 Friday @ Tampa Bay 6 p.m. Aug. 29 Saturday @ Tampa Bay 3 p.m. Aug. 30 Sunday @ Tampa Bay 12 p.m.* Aug. 31 Monday Cleveland 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Tuesday Cleveland 7 p.m. Sept. 2 Wednesday Cleveland 7 p.m. Sept. 3 Thursday Cleveland 12 p.m.* Sept. 4 Friday Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. Sept. 5 Saturday Chicago White Sox 6 p.m. Sept. 6 Sunday Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. Sept. 8 Tuesday @ Cleveland 5 p.m. Sept. 9 Wednesday @ Cleveland 5 p.m. Sept. 10 Thursday @ Cleveland 5 p.m. Sept. 11 Friday @ Detroit 6 p.m. Sept. 12 Saturday @ Detroit 5 p.m. Sept. 13 Sunday @ Detroit 12 p.m. Sept. 15 Tuesday Texas 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 Wednesday Texas 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 Thursday Texas 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Friday Detroit 7 p.m. Sept. 19 Saturday Detroit 6 p.m. Sept. 20 Sunday Detroit 1 p.m. Sept. 22 Tuesday @ San Diego 9 p.m. Sept. 23 Wednesday @ San Diego 9 p.m. Sept. 24 Thursday @ San Diego 2:30 p.m.* Sept. 25 Friday @ Kansas City 7 p.m. Sept. 26 Saturday @ Kansas City 6 p.m. Sept. 27 Sunday @ Kansas City 2 p.m.

All Times Central

*Denotes weekday games replayed in primetime

+ Airs on FOX Sports North PLUS

Schedule Subject to Change