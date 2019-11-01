Timberwolves exercise third-year option on guard Okogie

There will be more Obi-Wan Okogie in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves announced Thursday that they exercised the third-year option on Josh Okogie.

Okogie, the Timberwolves’ first-round pick in 2018, averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.7 minutes per game as a rookie. Through the first four games of 2019-20, Okogie has posted 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Minnesota (3-1) plays Washington on Saturday night.