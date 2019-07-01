Timberwolves announce 2019 Summer League roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been quiet thus far in NBA free agency, but the team did announce its Summer League roster Monday afternoon.

The roster features both 2018 draft picks Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, as well as this year’s second-round pick (43rd overall) Jaylen Nowell. Jarrett Culver, selected sixth overall by Minnesota in the 2019 draft, is not listed on the roster yet, but the draft-day trade between Minnesota and Phoenix for the No. 6 pick will become official July 6.

Culver will likely be added to the Summer League roster then.

Another intriguing player to watch in Summer League is Jordan Murphy, who starred for four seasons with the Minnesota Gophers from 2015-19. Minnesota’s all-time leading rebounder, Murphy averaged 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Gophers last season.

Minnesota will play four games beginning July 5 before being seeded in a tournament to determine the Summer League champion.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2019 Summer League Roster