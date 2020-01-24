Slugger Justin Morneau named to Twins Hall of Fame

Roll out the red carpet for the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

The Twins announced Friday that longtime first baseman Justin Morneau will be named to the exclusive club as the lone member of the Class of 2020.

Morneau, who played from 2003-13 with the Twins, was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 1999 MLB draft. He made his major-league debut on June 10, 2003 and quickly emerged as a promising slugger and a key member in the Twins lineup alongside catcher Joe Mauer.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled with the election of Justin Morneau to the Twins Hall of Fame,” said Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter. “Justin’s brilliant career — defined by an American League Most Valuable Player Award as well as his leadership role on the field and in the community — makes him one of the greatest players of his generation. His impact on the Twins organization and Twins Territory in general is significant.”

In 2006, Morneau became the fourth player in team history to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player. Morneau batted .321/.375/.559 with 37 doubles, 34 home runs and 130 RBI in 157 games for the Twins that season.

Along with the MVP award, Morneau was named an All-Star four times across his 14-year career, all four with the Twins.

Morneau’s name is also all over the franchise’s record books. He ranks fourth in home runs (221), fifth in slugging percentage (.485), 10th in doubles (289) and 10th in RBI (860).

Morneau will be inducted before the Twins’ afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox on May 23.

Former Twins president Jerry Bell and Morneau’s former teammate Joe Nathan were both named to the Twins Hall of Fame in 2019.