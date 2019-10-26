Highlights: Wolves at Hornets
Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-99 and improve to 2-0.
Check out the highlights:
Nothin’ but net for @JLayman10 💦
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/V1GeMP5SWa pic.twitter.com/0XlZ9X0IpN
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2019
That’s just nice, @ShabazzNapier and @CallMe_NonStop pic.twitter.com/YbAYKMZNxr
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2019
✨ @KarlTowns is putting on a show ✨
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/V1GeMP5SWa pic.twitter.com/pgJ2XQhvr0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019
Josh Okogie is standing by with @MarneyGellner after scoring 9 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/2RBZ6tQloF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019
Karl-Anthony Towns: BEAST MODE pic.twitter.com/yI5LvDGGC8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019
Things are going well in Charlotte.#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/F9NeGHnIwT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019
Karl-Anthony Towns for MVP. pic.twitter.com/ZHgvxVVZ4Y
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019
Karl-Anthony Towns had another monster game to help the @Timberwolves improve to 2-0
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/qVkQbixUxb
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019