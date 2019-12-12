Graham leads Charlotte against Chicago after 40-point showing

Charlotte Hornets (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Chicago Bulls after Devonte’ Graham scored 40 points in the Hornets’ 113-108 win over the Nets.

The Bulls are 6-11 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 5-14 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 8-10 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 116-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 49 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 55.0 percent and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Graham is averaging 20 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Hornets. Bismack Biyombo has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 41 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder sprain), Cristiano Felicio: day to day (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Hornets: Nicolas Batum: out (hand), Marvin Williams: out (knee), Malik Monk: out (finger).