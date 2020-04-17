2006 World Series games air next week on FOX Sports Midwest

Pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina celebrate the Cardinals' 2006 world championship.
Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cardinals fans can relive the team’s 2006 World Series championship next week on FOX Sports Midwest. The TV home of the Cardinals will replay the Cardinals’ four wins vs. the Detroit Tigers – Games 1, 3, 4 and 5 — starting Monday, April 20.

FOX Sports Midwest will also air a new one-hour special, Cardinals Top 25 Moments of the Decade, chronicling the best regular-season moments from 2010 through 2019. The show premieres Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m.

Cardinals Programming on FOX Sports Midwest for April 20-26 (times Central)

Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint | streaming on FOX Sports GO

Day Date Time (CT) Game
Monday April 20 7 p.m. 2006 World Series Game 1: Cardinals at Tigers
Tuesday April 21 7 p.m. 2006 World Series Game 3: Tigers at Cardinals
Wednesday April 22 7 p.m. 2006 World Series Game 4: Tigers at Cardinals
Thursday April 23 7 p.m. Cardinals Top 25 Moments of the Decade (2010-19)
Friday April 24 7 p.m. 2006 World Series Game 5: Tigers at Cardinals
Saturday April 25 11 a.m. Cardinals Kids Show
Sunday April 26 12 p.m. Cardinals Insider
Sunday April 26 7 p.m. Replay: Cubs at Cardinals, Sept. 29, 2019