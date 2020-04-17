2006 World Series games air next week on FOX Sports Midwest

Cardinals fans can relive the team’s 2006 World Series championship next week on FOX Sports Midwest. The TV home of the Cardinals will replay the Cardinals’ four wins vs. the Detroit Tigers – Games 1, 3, 4 and 5 — starting Monday, April 20.

FOX Sports Midwest will also air a new one-hour special, Cardinals Top 25 Moments of the Decade, chronicling the best regular-season moments from 2010 through 2019. The show premieres Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m.

Cardinals Programming on FOX Sports Midwest for April 20-26 (times Central)

Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint | streaming on FOX Sports GO