Royals workout news and notes: Matheny impressed by Hahn, Speier during live BP

After three straight intrasquad games from Monday-Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals took the foot off the gas a bit on Thursday, holding a quick workout with several live batting practice sessions. While it may not have had the same competitive feel as an intrasquad game, Thursday’s workout was no doubt important for a number of relievers who are competing for spots on Kansas City’s Opening Day roster.

Manager Mike Matheny was quick to praise several pitchers on the roster bubble following Thursday’s live BP sessions, leading off his afternoon media session complimenting right-handed swingman Jesse Hahn. Matheny raved about Hahn’s curveball and changeup and said he looks healthier this summer after missing most of the last two seasons with an elbow strain that eventually required Tommy John surgery.

Left-hander Gabe Speier drew rave reviews for his performance during live BP Thursday, including from Matheny, who liked the way his breaking balls looked.

Another Royals pitcher we rarely discuss: LHP Gabe Speier. Stuff is filthy. Just threw a live here at the K, and it’s once again evident. He’s shown some real ability most of this camp. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 16, 2020

Righty reliever Kevin McCarthy, who has had stints with the Royals in each of the past four seasons, was another bullpen candidate who impressed Thursday. McCarthy added a splitter to his repertoire this offseason, which could increase his odds of making the Opening Day roster despite being part of a crowded bullpen competition.

One pitcher we haven’t mentioned much (unfairly) is Kevin McCarthy. Been a workhorse in bullpen last two years with 121 appearances. He added a splitter in the offseason, a nice swing-and-miss pitch. Having an option works against him, but he is in play with the expanded roster. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 16, 2020

While 2018 first-rounder Jackson Kowar is unlikely to begin the season with the major league club, he continues to open eyes after being included as part of the Royals’ 60-man player pool. Matheny spoke highly of Kowar after Thursday’s live batting practice session, talking about how much his breaking ball has improved and saying he “can’t help but notice how the ball jumps out of his hand.”

Here’s Royals RHP Jackson Kowar throwing a live: pic.twitter.com/Wpv9zfNK2R — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 16, 2020

Matheny also discussed the Royals’ catching situation, which seemingly has improved quite a bit over the last few days with Salvador Perez joining the club after overcoming a bout with COVID-19 and Meibrys Viloria being cleared for baseball activities. Cam Gallagher, the third catcher on the Royals’ 40-man roster, remains sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While some may have had questions about Perez’s readiness after he missed the first two weeks of summer workouts, Matheny said Thursday that the six-time All-Star “without question” will be in the Royals’ Opening Day lineup.

Matheny is thrilled with Salvy's progress and "without question" expects him to be in the Opening Day lineup: "He's in a better place offensively right now than we had seen when we were in Arizona." #Royals pic.twitter.com/bKDU92eWBI — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 16, 2020

The first-year Royals manager was also encouraged by the way Viloria looked, saying that he dropped weight during the league’s shutdown and appears to be in better condition than he was during the spring. However, Matheny cautioned that the 23-year-old catcher, who figured to battle with Gallagher for the backup spot behind Perez, will still need a while to get back into an everyday rhythm.

While catcher Nick Dini was outrighted off the Royals’ 40-man roster over the offseason after debuting last summer, he still appears to be a player the organization looks at as a potential major league contributor. Matheny spoke highly of the 26-year-old backstop Thursday, commending his offensive performance and his ability to make strong contact against high-velocity arms like Kowar and Josh Staumont.

Lefty Daniel Tillo, the Royals’ third-round pick in 2017 and their No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was set to undergo an MRI on Thursday after experiencing arm soreness. He was scratched from a scheduled appearance in Wednesday night’s intrasquad game.

Hearing that Royals left-handed pitching prospect Daniel Tillo is scheduled to have an MRI today. Believe it is just precautionary for arm soreness but no details — he had been slated to pitch Wednesday. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 16, 2020

The Royals will return to intrasquad action on Friday and Saturday as they prepare for exhibition games next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for each intrasquad matchup is set for 6:15 p.m.