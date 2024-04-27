English Premier League
Klopp-Salah spat mars latest Liverpool setback; Sheffield United is relegated
Klopp-Salah spat mars latest Liverpool setback; Sheffield United is relegated

Apr. 27, 2024

Liverpool fell further out of contention for the English Premier League title on Saturday.

That's perhaps the least of Jurgen Klopp's problems.

Just as upsetting for the outgoing Liverpool manager in a 2-2 draw with West Ham might be a touchline confrontation with his star forward, Mohamed Salah, that Klopp tried to downplay.

Salah, not so much.

"There's going to be a fire today if I speak," the Egypt winger was heard telling journalists as he left the Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool's latest setback — coming after recent losses to Crystal Palace and Everton — left the team in third place, two points behind Arsenal and one off Manchester City having played more games than both of its title rivals.

While Liverpool's title dreams are looking remote, Sheffield United's faint chances of staying up are officially done.

A 5-1 loss at Newcastle confirmed Sheffield United as the first team to be relegated from the top flight this season. The Blades are 10 points from safety with three matches remaining.

Burnley, which is in next-to-last place, converted an 87th-minute penalty to draw at Manchester United 1-1 and move two points from safety. Third-to-last Luton lost at Wolverhampton 2-1 to stay in the relegation zone, while Fulham and Crystal Palace drew 1-1.

In the late games, Aston Villa looks to consolidate fourth place — the final Champions League qualification position — by beating Chelsea at home, and Everton hosts Brentford.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

