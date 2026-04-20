Newcastle's Anthony Gordon Reportedly 'Open' To Bayern Munich Transfer

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is reportedly "open" to swapping the Premier League for the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich step up their pursuit of the England international.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Bavarian side, who are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with high-level European experience.

Negotiations set to begin

In the coming weeks, Bayern Munich are expected to hold formal meetings with Gordon's representatives to discuss personal terms, according to Sky Sport Switzerland.

The German club’s strategy is to focus on securing an agreement with the player’s camp first, rather than launching directly into club-to-club negotiations.

By structuring the deal through intermediaries, the Rekordmeister hope to ensure the foundations of the transfer are solid before approaching Newcastle.

Olise inspiration

It is understood that Gordon has already informed his inner circle that he is "open" to a move to Bayern, viewing the switch as the next logical step in his development.

A driving factor behind this stance is the success story of Michael Olise. Gordon has reportedly been impressed by how quickly the former Crystal Palace man adapted to life in Munich after leaving the Premier League.

Seeing the Frenchman make an immediate impact and elevate his status on the European stage has reinforced Gordon's belief that a similar path could define his peak years.

Newcastle prepared for an exit

Back at St James' Park, the Magpies appear to be bracing for Gordon’s departure. While the club would naturally prefer to keep one of their key assets, the door is not being kept firmly shut.

Newcastle's hierarchy has already begun identifying potential replacements, drawing up a shortlist and establishing contact with several targets to ensure they are not left short-handed if the deal progresses.

This proactive stance from Newcastle suggests a level of resignation that a substantial offer from Bayern might be too significant to turn down.

Financial details and timing

While the momentum behind the transfer is growing, the exact financial package required to lure Gordon away from Tyneside remains a point of speculation as reports suggest a fee of around £50 million (€60m) would be required just to open formal negotiations.

Newcastle will likely demand a premium for a player who has become a focal point of their attack and an established England international.

The progression of the deal now hinges on the upcoming meetings between Bayern and the player's agents.