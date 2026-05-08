FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada Star Alphonso Davies Injures Hamstring With a Month To Go Before World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada Star Alphonso Davies Injures Hamstring With a Month To Go Before World Cup

Published May. 8, 2026 12:53 p.m. ET

Canada left back Alphonso Davies has injured his hamstring with just over month to go before his country co-hosts the World Cup, Bayern Munich said Friday.

The club says team doctors expect Davies to be out "for several weeks," with Canada starting the World Cup on June 12 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

Bayern said Davies hurt his left hamstring during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain that knocked the German team out of the Champions League semifinals.

The 25-year-old Davies is one of Canada’s top players, having scored 15 goals in 58 appearances. He has helped Bayern win seven Bundesliga titles as well as the 2020 Champions League.

Bayern, which has already won the German league, finishes its season with the German Cup final on May 23 against Stuttgart.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Sports, FOX One, Indeed Launch Search to Find 'Chief World Cup Watcher'

FOX Sports, FOX One, Indeed Launch Search to Find 'Chief World Cup Watcher'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes