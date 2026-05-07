Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Labels PSG As 'Favorites' In Champions League Final

Harry Kane has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to beat Arsenal in the Champions League final, claiming the French giants have earned their status as favorites to retain the crown.

The England captain suffered European heartbreak as Bayern Munich were eliminated by Luis Enrique's side in a thrilling semifinal encounter.

Champions League dream ends in agony

Kane’s quest for a maiden Champions League trophy will have to wait at least another year after Bayern were edged out by PSG in the semifinals.

Despite a spirited effort in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, a 1-1 draw was not enough to overturn the deficit, resulting in a 6-5 aggregate defeat for the German giants.

The England captain managed to find the net in stoppage time, but the goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the final whistle sparked celebrations for the visiting Parisians.

Speaking after the game, the striker expressed his disappointment regarding the team's elimination.

"It's tough to take right now. Over the two legs we had enough moments to have a different outcome but it didn't go our way. Some decisions today didn't go our way and [we] played a lot of good football, but the final ball wasn't there," Kane told reporters.

French giants backed for glory

PSG enter the final with the opportunity to join Real Madrid as the only club to successfully defend their title in the Champions League era.

Kane believes their status as reigning champions gives them the edge over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

"PSG being champions probably hold the right to be slight favorites but overall, two top teams going at it and it will be an even match," Kane said when assessing the tactical battle ahead.

The 32-year-old striker praised the quality of both finalists but noted that PSG’s experience in high-pressure situations might be the deciding factor.

"It is really even. Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final. Us and PSG have a similar way of going about it. Some of the other top teams have a different style. That is the beauty of football, it can be anything that gets you over the line."

When asked if he will tune in to see PSG take on his former north London rivals, Arsenal, the ex-Tottenham striker admitted he is yet to decide.

"I don't know, it depends where I am. Right now I am just disappointed."

Frustration over refereeing decisions

The semifinal second leg was not without its share of drama, as Bayern felt aggrieved by several calls from referee Joao Pinheiro.

Kane was particularly vocal about a rejected penalty claim for a handball by Joao Neves and the failure to dismiss Nuno Mendes.

"Everyone who watched the game will have the same decision," Kane said. "How you give the handball last week and don't give it this week, both are just crazy. PSG should have had a clear second yellow card. He [the referee] changed his mind, maybe the atmosphere got to him."

Bittersweet history for the England captain

While the team result was devastating, Kane managed to secure a personal milestone that puts him in elite company.

By scoring a stoppage-time equalizer on the night, he became the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score in six consecutive Champions League knockout matches.

However, the record provided little solace to a man who has scored 55 goals across all competitions this season but will face the fate of a trophyless continental campaign.

"I think it has been a very strong season, but always in the Champions League it will come down to the final margins," Kane reflected. "We had the dream of winning all the trophies, we are good enough to be able to do that and that is why it hurts."

Bayern will now have to shift their focus back to domestic matters as they look to secure a domestic double, with the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart serving as their primary chance for redemption.