PSG Eliminates Bayern Munich, Will Face Arsenal In Champions League Final

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich to set up the Champions League final against Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembélé scored early and Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich with a 1-1 draw to reach the Champions League final again on Wednesday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raced clear after playing a simple one-two with Fabián Ruiz in midfield, then picked out the unmarked Dembélé to sweep the ball in under the crossbar in the third minute of the semifinal second leg.

By the time Harry Kane equalized in stoppage time it was too late to keep alive Bayern’s dream of a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble.

The draw gave PSG, the defending champion, a 6-5 win on aggregate after edging their encounter 5-4 in the first leg in Paris last week.

The French league leader will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, after the Gunners defeated Atlético Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 06: Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates following his side's progression to the UEFA Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain at Football Arena Munich on May 06, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"It’s magnificent, two finals," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "Now we will go there and try to fetch a second star. I said to the players we are warriors."

PSG’s defense — breached four times in Paris last week — kept Bayern’s much vaunted attack of Kane, Luis Díaz and Micheal Olise largely in check.

"We know how to suffer and we’re ready for what we have to face," PSG midfielder João Neves said. "We’re very proud of how far we’ve come."

By the time Kane let fly for his 55th goal across all competitions, including the German Supercup for Bayern this season, PSG’s substitutes were already lining up to celebrate.

Real Madrid was the last team to achieve back-to-back titles.

"Shoot us into the final," the Bayern fans had urged their team with a huge choreography as the combatants emerged on the field.

Bayern only needed one goal to level the tie, but it soon turned to two after Fabián sent Kvaratskhelia on his way.

If the Georgia star was surprised by how much space he was offered by the absent defense, he didn’t stop to question it. Desiré Doué was another option queuing beside Dembélé to take a shot with Luis Díaz the closest Bayern player back.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 6: Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Desire Doue at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second Leg match between FC Bayern Munchen and Paris Saint-Germain at Football Arena Munich on May 6, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Bayern’s players complained the already-booked Nuno Mendes should have been booked again when the ball hit his arm in the first half, but referee João Pinheiro blew instead for a handball from Konrad Laimer.

There were more protests shortly afterward when Vitinha struck teammate João Neves’ arm with the ball in the penalty area with a clearance.

While Bayern dominated possession, PSG was more efficient, with Doué and Kvaratskhelia keeping Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer alert after the break.

PSG already had good memories of Munich. The city was the scene of PSG’s triumph in the final last season when it demolished Inter Milan 5-0 to fulfill its Qatari owners’ quest to become European champion for the first time. A relatively unchanged team is well-placed to deliver the second title.

Reporting by The Associated Press.