UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Achraf Hakimi To Miss Champions League Semifinal Return Leg Due To Thigh Injury
Published Apr. 29, 2026 3:17 p.m. ET
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will miss the return leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich because of a right thigh injury, the French club said Wednesday.
The Morocco right back sustained the injury during PSG's thrilling 5-4 win over Bayern in the first leg on Tuesday. He will be out of action for several weeks.
The second leg of the semifinal is next Wednesday in Munich.
It's the second time this season that Hakimi has been injured against Bayern.
He missed several weeks after damaging his left ankle during a 2-1 loss to Bayern in the Champions League group stage in November.
Reporting by The Associated Press
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