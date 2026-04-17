UEFA Fines Real Madrid for Delayed Kickoff, Arsenal Handed Official Warning

Real Madrid were slapped with a €20,000 fine for a delayed kick-off during their recent quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich.

The disciplinary move comes as Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been hit with a formal UEFA warning following a similar breach against Sporting CP in the Champions League last week.

Real Madrid hit with fine following Bayern clash

Madrid’s Champions League campaign has ended on a sour note after the governing body imposed a financial penalty on the Spanish giants.

While Los Blancos were eliminated following a dramatic 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, the administrative fallout has only just begun.

UEFA confirmed that the 15-time winners have been fined €20,000 for a delay in the start of their first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The sanction is part of a wider crackdown by UEFA match delegates on procedural delays that disrupt the strict timing of high-profile broadcast matches.

Arteta receives formal warning

Arsenal and manager Arteta found themselves in a similar predicament but managed to escape a direct financial hit. The Gunners have instead been issued a formal warning for a delayed kick-off during their narrow aggregate victory over Sporting.

The disciplinary report states that the north London club must tighten their pre-match protocols to ensure teams are ready to begin on the referee's whistle.

For Arteta, the warning serves as a notice that any further infractions during the upcoming semifinal against Atletico Madrid could lead to significant fines or touchline bans.

Gunners prepare for Atlético test

The focus for Arteta now shifts to the semifinal stage, where Arsenal are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

Having navigated a tense quarterfinal, the current leaders of the Premier League will be wary of any further administrative distractions that could hinder their progress.

The Londoners are currently in the midst of a defining run of fixtures, including a pivotal domestic showdown with Manchester City this weekend.

With the squad already managing the fitness of key players, Arteta will be desperate for a smooth lead-up to their historic meeting with Diego Simeone’s side.