Neymar Endorses Lamine Yamal for Future Ballon d'Or, Champions League Double

Barcelona's Champions League campaign may have ended in heartbreak against Atlético Madrid, but the performance of Lamine Yamal left a lasting impression on one of the club's former greats, Neymar.

Despite the disappointment of exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage, Yamal's emergence as a genuine leader at the age of just 18 has convinced many that he is the heir to the throne at Camp Nou.

A legendary endorsement for a rising star

The teenager, who has frequently cited Neymar as one of his footballing idols, received a glowing review from Neymar.

The Santos forward has rarely been as direct about a young player as he was when speaking about Yamal recently, branding the Barcelona wonderkid's rise as "unreal."

Neymar was no stranger to the pressure of being a teenage prodigy himself, has been watching Yamal's development closely and thinks the Spaniard is destined for the very top of the podium.

The Brazilian icon, who paved his own legendary path at Camp Nou, believes the teenager is destined for the very top of the game.

Neymar puts Yamal in the Messi category

Neymar did not hold back when discussing the potential of the La Masia graduate, placing him alongside the most illustrious names in the history of the club.

Speaking via Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian expressed his awe at what the youngster is currently achieving on the pitch.

"I truly believe Lamine is one of the greatest teenage sensations [that] football’s ever seen," Neymar said. "There was Leo Messi, there was me — but what this kid is doing at 18 years old is simply something unreal."

Sympathy after Champions League heartbreak

Neymar admitted he felt for the youngster, who was visibly devastated after the final whistle in the match against Atlético, despite individual displays that nearly sparked a famous comeback for Hansi Flick’s side.

Yamal’s ability to take responsibility in the biggest games has become a hallmark of his season, much to the admiration of the global footballing community.

"I felt for him when he got knocked out of the Champions League," Neymar added. "Lamine gave everything, he even sparked the comeback. But this is football, anything can happen."

Ballon d'Or and European glory on the horizon

The Brazilian superstar is convinced that individual and collective trophies are a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for Yamal.

Neymar is already looking ahead to the next campaign, where he expects the winger to reach even greater heights on the European stage.

"His time is coming! I hope he wins the Champions League next year… and why not the Ballon d’Or too? He’s so special. One of those players I’ll always be rooting for, for sure," Neymar concluded.