Netherlands Legend Clarence Seedorf Joins FOX Sports For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Your favorite soccer player's favorite soccer player? There's a good chance that he might be one of the greatest midfielders to ever step on the pitch, Clarence Seedorf.

The iconic Netherlands playmaker — who had a storied club career at Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan — joins FOX Sports as an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Oranje legend previously served as an analyst for FOX Sports at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I’m excited to be back with FOX," said Seedorf. "I look forward to sharing my perspective on the game — bringing football fans closer to what happens beyond the surface, combining tactical aspects and personal insights to connect with what they will see during this amazing tournament."

Seedorf won more than 20 club titles, and his storied playing career spanned more than 1,000 matches across 23 years. He is the only player in history to have won four UEFA Champions League titles with three different teams — Ajax (1995), Real Madrid (1998) and AC Milan (2003 and 2007).

He made 87 appearances for the Netherlands national team and represented the Dutch at the UEFA European Championships in 1996. He also played at the 2000 and 2004 editions of the Euros and at the 1998 World Cup in France, reaching the semifinals in all three tournaments. After his playing career, Seedorf had a distinguished coaching career — including at AC Milan, Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña in Spain and the Cameroon national team.

He has been included in the FIFA 100, the list of the greatest living footballers selected by Pelé. Seedorf is one of the six people ever named Legacy Champion by Nelson Mandela to carry his legacy worldwide.

Seedorf is the latest international legend to join FOX Sports’ broadcast team for the summer.

Earlier this month, Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Hernández announced he will join FOX Sports for the World Cup. In March, global icon Zlatan Ibrahimović announced he will also be an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. France legend and World Cup winner Thierry Henry , who made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, will also be part of the network's broadcast crew this summer.

Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her FOX Sports debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for the FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.