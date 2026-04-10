Manuel Neuer 'Smart' To Retire If Bayern Win UCL, Urged Against World Cup Return

Oliver Kahn believes Manuel Neuer should walk away from football on a high if Bayern Munich secure the Champions League trophy this season.

The legendary former goalkeeper questioned whether his successor truly needs to endure one last World Cup campaign in his 40s.

Kahn urges Neuer to exit at the top

In a candid discussion with Sky Sports, Kahn addressed the future of the 40-year-old Bayern Munich captain.

Following a vintage performance against Real Madrid, speculation has mounted regarding whether the veteran should reconsider his international retirement.

However, Kahn believes the ultimate swansong lies in European club success rather than another trip to the international stage.

What Kahn said

"Is that now not the perfect time, to take all the titles with Bayern again and then really exit at the very highest point at which one can exit?" Kahn asked.

"Do I still need a World Cup in the USA with over 40 degrees in the shade? Do I still have to put myself through that? Those are the thoughts that I think he is making for himself at the moment.

"If he wins the Champions League again with Bayern now, it would be his third title. He is a world champion. Then it would be smart to say: 'That was it now.' That is also an art for an athlete."

Germany legend warns against World Cup return

Despite reports that Nagelsmann is blocking the legend's return to the national team, the debate continues to swirl.

Didi Hamann, also appearing on the panel, was even more direct about the goalkeeper's role with Die Mannschaft. When asked about the possibility of the veteran regathering his gloves for the 2026 tournament, the former Liverpool midfielder was blunt in his assessment.

"I would not take Manuel Neuer with me to the World Cup," Hamann stated. He also criticised Nagelsmann’s management of the national team, suggesting the coach focuses too much on systems over the "mentality and a certain spirit" required for a major tournament.

Hamann further noted the lack of leadership figures compared to previous years, stating: "In this squad there is neither a Kroos nor a Gundogan".

German campaign in 2026

Nagelsmann is aiming to restore Germany's glory at the World Cup after two disappointing campaigns in 2018 and 2022, where the 2014 champions were eliminated in the first round twice in a row.

In 2026, the four-time World Cup winners hope to return to contention for the title, facing a relatively easy group that includes Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curacao.