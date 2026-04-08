Mbappe Suffers Nasty Leg Gash After Tah Tackle; Arbeloa Says Red Card Was Due

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa was left fuming after seeing his star forward Kylian Mbappe subjected to a late challenge during Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Bayern Munich.

The Spanish coach insisted that Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah should have been sent off for a studs-up tackle that left the Frenchman with a visible gash on his leg.

Scars of defeat: Madrid angered by unpunished Tah challenge

In the aftermath of Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, Arbeloa did not hold back his frustration regarding a controversial tackle on his star forward. Tah was seen catching Mbappe with a heavy studs-up challenge, yet the defender only received a yellow card for the incident.

The decision left the hosts furious, particularly given the physical evidence left on Mbappe's leg, with El Chringuito sharing an image of an apparent gash and a large rip in his sock.

Arbeloa slams officiating after Mbappe injury scare

Speaking to Marca after the final whistle, Arbeloa expressed his disbelief at the officiating. "I don’t understand why the Bayern player [Tah] wasn’t sent off for the foul he committed against Mbappe. These are decisions that are hard to understand," the Madrid boss stated.

The night went from bad to worse for the Spanish giants as they not only lost the game but also saw a key midfielder ruled out of the return fixture.

Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a booking during the contest, ensuring he will be suspended for the decisive second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Arbeloa acknowledged the magnitude of the Frenchman's absence but remained optimistic about his squad depth. "It’s a big loss because of the card the referee showed him, but we have faith in our substitutes," he added.

Mbappe's silver lining

While the tackle from Tah caused significant alarm on the Madrid bench, Mbappe was able to continue and eventually found the back of the net to reduce the deficit. Even in defeat, the Frenchman managed to reach a personal milestone, scoring his 14th goal of the current Champions League season.

This strike keeps Mbappe in the hunt to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a single European campaign.

The night was otherwise a difficult one for the Spanish giants. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane either side of half-time gave Vincent Kompany's side a crucial advantage to take back to the Allianz Arena.

Confidence remains high for Munich comeback

Real have a storied history of overturning defeats in the Champions League, and Arbeloa believes his players have the mentality required to silence the home crowd at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

The manager is banking on the prestige and resilience of his squad to secure a semi-final spot. "If there is one team capable of winning in Munich, it is Real Madrid. We are Real Madrid, and we know how difficult it is to win there, but we will do our very best," Arbeloa concluded.