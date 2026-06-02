Harry Kane On Ballon d'Or: 'I'd Be One Of The Favorites' If England Wins World Cup

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane believes he will be a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or if he leads England to World Cup glory.

Following a spectacular season where he scored 61 goals across all competitions, the prolific forward is fully confident that lifting the ultimate international trophy will solidify his claim for the sport's top individual prize.

Kane Reflects On A Spectacular individual Campaign

Kane has enjoyed arguably the greatest campaign of his entire career as he approaches his 33rd birthday.

The prolific forward finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals in just 31 matches. Furthermore, he successfully claimed the European Golden Shoe for the second time in three years and secured three collective trophies.

Bayern Munich have undoubtedly benefited from his incredible output this term.

Speaking in a recent interview with L'Equipe, the striker opened up about how these outstanding accomplishments naturally lead him to dream about claiming the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on October 26 in London.

World Cup Success Is The Ultimate Requirement

Despite his remarkable domestic statistics, the Three Lions captain knows that winning the World Cup is almost definitely required to secure the top individual honor. Delivering on the international stage is crucial.

"I’d be one of the favorites, definitely," Kane explained. He further added: "Given the trophies I’ve won this season and the number of goals I’ve scored, I’d be in the running.

"Especially as, should England win the World Cup, one could imagine the trophy going to an English player." This honest assessment highlights his clear understanding that club form alone might not be enough.

Fierce Competition For The Prestigious Individual Award

The 32-year-old is entirely realistic about the fierce competition he faces for the Ballon d'Or. He knows several outstanding players have also staked their claim for the prize following brilliant campaigns.

"When you look at who the current favorites are to win the Ballon d’Or, there’s Michael (Olise), the Champions League finalists and me," he estimates.

The battle is set to be exceptionally tight, especially considering players like Ousmane Dembélé, who is 29, certainly have no intention of surrendering the title without a serious fight. The presence of such talented rivals means the outcome of the tournament will be defining.

What Comes Next For The England Captain

Having already secured a brilliant domestic treble, Kane must now shift his focus to international duty. England will finalize preparations with friendlies against New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10.

Afterward, the national team will begin their World Cup Group L campaign against Croatia on June 17, Ghana on June 23, and Panama on June 27. Guiding his country through these tests to global glory could secure his ultimate prize.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).