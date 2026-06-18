FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9

Published Jun. 18, 2026 5:59 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

It's time to see if the USA is really a contender in this World Cup, or if that opening dominance against Paraguay was all a facade.

Here's what I'm eyeing for Match Day 9.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Friday, June 19

United States vs. Australia

Will the USA have Christian Pulisic at the ready against the Aussies (Getty Images)?

Questions about Christian Pulisic’s fitness cloud the outlook for this match, as he was dynamite in the first half against Paraguay. Potentially a new lineup against a team that will be tougher to break down might result in a disappointing first half after what we saw last week. Türkiye had 30 shots in the opener against Australia, but not many great quality chances. Expect the Aussies to take a similar strategy here and hope to get out of here with a point.

Fallica's Pick: United States Australia 1st Half Draw (+140)

Scotland vs. Morocco

The Tartan Army has been the talk of the tourney early on, as Scottish fans have endeared themselves to everyone. Scotland got all three points vs. Haiti, but it was far from a clear, convincing win. Competition goes up a notch here against Morocco, which earned a well-deserved draw against Brazil. A win here would put Morocco in position to win the group and earn a spot on the right side of the bracket, which would do wonders for its advancement. Feels like 1-0 Morocco.

Fallica's Pick: Scotland Morocco Morocco ML (-135)

 

Brazil vs. Haiti

Brazil will need others besides Vini Jr. to show up against Haiti (Getty Images).

Haiti made a pretty good impression of itself vs. Scotland and probably deserved a point. It will play fearlessly against a Brazil side that, outside a couple of players, does not look very dynamic. We've seen plenty of perceived undermanned sides compete so far, and it would not be a shock at all to see Haiti stay within 2.5 goals.

Fallica's Pick: Haiti Brazil Haiti +2.5 (-110)

Türkiye vs. Paraguay

With both on zero points, someone needs to win here or else there will be a lot of pressure on them in the final group match to secure three points and advance. Paraguay was dreadful against the U.S. and Türkiye had a bunch of non-threatening shots against Australia. Expect both to score here in what could be a fairly open game.

Fallica's Pick: Paraguay Türkiye Both Teams to Score (-120)

 
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