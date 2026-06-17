USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

USA and Australia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

The USMNT looked electric in their opening match, winning 4-1. Folarin Balogun scored twice and Gio Reyna also found the net. Australia also won their opener and kept a clean sheet (2-0), with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe each scoring.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USA vs. Australia

United States’ Folarin Balogun scores two goals in first half against Paraguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Folarin Balogun scored two goals for the United States to extend its lead to 3-0 over Paraguay.

United States vs. Australia Odds

United States World Cup Schedule

Australia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about United States vs. Australia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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