FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 19, 2026 3:38 a.m. ET
USA and Australia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.
The USMNT looked electric in their opening match, winning 4-1. Folarin Balogun scored twice and Gio Reyna also found the net. Australia also won their opener and kept a clean sheet (2-0), with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe each scoring.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch USA vs. Australia
- When: Friday, June 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
United States’ Folarin Balogun scores two goals in first half against Paraguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
United States vs. Australia Odds
United States World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch United States vs Australia - Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Türkiye vs United States - Los Angeles Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Australia World Cup Schedule
- June 19: Watch United States vs Australia - Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Paraguay vs Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Learn more about United States vs. Australia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: France Favored, Mexico Rises After Winning Group A
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: France Favored, Mexico Rises After Winning Group A
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3