How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More

Day 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivers four compelling group stage matches, led by a heavyweight Group D showdown between the United States and Australia in Seattle. The USMNT arrives red-hot after Folarin Balogun's two-goal performance in a 4-1 opening win over Paraguay, while Australia also rolled in its opener, knocking off Türkiye 2-0. Later, five-time world champion Brazil looks to right the ship against Haiti in Philadelphia after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco to open the tournament. Scotland and Morocco also face off in Group C in Boston, and Türkiye and Paraguay close the night on the West Coast in a Group D must-win for both teams. All four matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Friday, June 19

United States vs. Australia

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Player to Watch

The U.S. team is at its best attacking from wide positions. Normally a fullback, Pochettino placing Dest further up the field to take advantage of his dribbling and shooting abilities. There are questions about Pulisic’s health heading into this game and that would make Dest even more important to the team’s offense from the right side.

Scotland vs. Morocco

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

Player to Watch

Morocco’s teenage central midfielder is one of the top young players in this tournament. The French-born Bouaddi, 18, was given the challenging task of starting against Brazil in his World Cup debut, and he passed the test with flying colors as Morocco controlled the midfield for stretches. Currently at Lille, Bouaddi is likely going to find himself on one of the best teams in the world very soon. But while helping Morocco to a draw against Brazil was an acceptable result, Bouaddi will need to help deliver a win against Scotland.

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Brazil vs. Haiti

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

Player to Watch

The 32-year-old central defender is Brazil’s captain and leader. If the issues surrounding the team are anxiety and pressure, the captain will have to play a role helping to calm the team down and getting the players focused on the task at hand. Against Haiti, Marquinhos might not be tasked with a lot of defending, but his leadership responsibilities will be critical.

Türkiye vs. Paraguay

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Player to Watch

Paraguay’s captain and top central defender is extremely accomplished in South American soccer, where he has won everything possible with Palmeiras. As Paraguay looks to force Türkiye into low percentage shots, Gomez will be key to keeping Paraguay’s defense in shape and organized. Gomez is an emotional leader and the winner of this game between two frustrated teams could come down to who has the best leadership.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.