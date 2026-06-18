World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking

It was a great day for the host nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Mexico secured its place in the Round of 32 and Canada pick up a historic win in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 8 of the tournament:

Czechia vs. South Africa

South Africa and Czechia failed to make up much ground in Group A after they split points in a 1-1 draw at Atlanta Stadium. The all-time series between these two teams has now seen two draws, with the only other one coming during the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Czechia scored its lone goal directly from a throw-in, which is the second time it has done that in this tournament. That equals the record for a team in a single edition since Ecuador in 1966, according to OPTA.

Teboho Mokoena scored a penalty goal for South Africa, its first at a men's World Cup since 2002 and third overall.

South Africa remains winless all-time at the World Cup when conceding first and when trailing at the half, now 0W-3D-4L in both situations.

This was the first match in World Cup history with both coaches over 70 years old. Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek was 74 years and 290 days old and South Africa coach Hugo Broos was 74 years and 69 days old on Thursday.

Czechia vs South Africa Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland won its first match of the tournament, routing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 at Los Angeles Stadium. It marked Switzerland's first time scoring four goals in a World Cup match since 1994, when it beat Romania 4-1.

Switzerland has now scored in four consecutive World Cup matches, the first time that's happened since it did so between the 1954 and 1962 tournaments.

Switzerland is now unbeaten in 11 straight World Cup matches (8W-3D-0L) when scoring first, last losing in 1966 to Spain.

Johan Manzambi recorded a brace and became the youngest Swiss goalscorer at a World Cup since 1950, at 20 years and 247 days old. He is only the 10th player to score multiple goals as a substitute in a World Cup match, and is also the youngest.

Bosnia and Herzegovina lost its first World Cup match ever against a UEFA opponent.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Canada vs. Qatar

Canada recorded its first-ever win at a men's World Cup with a 6-0 win over Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver. It also tied the record for largest margin of victory by a host nation in a men's World Cup. Argentina defeated Peru 6-0 as the host in 1978.

Canada is the first team from outside of Europe and South America to score five or more goals in a FIFA World Cup match. This also marked the first time Canada scored multiple goals in a World Cup match.

Jonathan David recorded a hat trick, the first Canadian man or woman to do so in a World Cup match over. David is just the second CONCACAF player to score a hat trick in a men's World Cup match, joining United States Soccer Hall of Famer Bert Patenaude, who scored a hat trick against Peru in 1930.

Cyle Larin, who scored against both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar in this World Cup, became the first CONCACAF player to score in consecutive World Cup matches since Clint Dempsey in 2014, against Ghana and Portugal.

Qatar is still looking for its first World Cup win ever, now at 0W-1D-4L.

Canada vs Qatar Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mexico vs. South Korea

Mexico won Group A and advanced to the Round of 32 and will play the third-place finisher of Group C/E/F/H/I. Mexico has advanced to the knockout stage of eight of the last nine men's World Cups.

Mexico remains unbeaten in World Cup group stage matches at home with a record of 6W-2D-0L.

Luis Romo became the first Liga MX player to score in this World Cup in Guadalajara, where he plays club soccer for Chivas Guadalajara.

Raúl Rangel is the first goalkeeper this tournament to record two clean sheets.

South Korea remains winless all-time vs. CONCACAF opponents, with all three losses coming against Mexico (1998, 2018, 2026).

Mexico vs South Korea Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Save Of The Day

Mexico nearly went another day without knowing its knockout round fate – it didn't have to because of the late-game heroics by Raúl Rangel, who saved not one, but two shots from point-blank range to secure all three points for El Tri.

Assist Of The Day

Rubén Vargas might have been wide-open for Switzerland's second goal of the match, but only because of the impressive hold-up play from Breel Embolo, who shielded the ball just long enough to shift Bosnia and Herzegovina's defense.

Goal Of The Day

Some players need 90 minutes to make an impact; Johan Manzambi only needed two. The 20-year-old had a brace in Switzerland's win, and his first was a stunner.

Moment Of The Day

It was a bittersweet day for Canada. While it secured a historic World Cup win with a six-goal margin of victory, it lost midfielder Ismaël Koné to injury. In a tribute to Koné, Nathan Saliba held up Koné's jersey number after scoring Canada's fourth goal. Suffice to say, he will have the full support of his teammates for the remainder of the tournament.