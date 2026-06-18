4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea

Thursday evening felt special at the majestic Guadalajara Stadium. Packed with the Mexican faithful – including the city’s own, boxing legend Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez – and the traditional song Cielito Lindo ringing throughout the night, Mexico became the first team to reach the World Cup knockout rounds.

But it wasn't easy. A second half grew increasingly anxious for Mexico as South Korea pressed for the equalizer. But El Tri held on to become the first team to seal its place in the Round of 32 and, what’s more, advanced as the group winner.

It was an improvement from the opening victory against South Africa, but again, despite the victory, I would say that it wasn’t a classic and Mexico manager Javier Aguirre will look for more guile in the knockout stages.

But you know what? Do Mexico fans care? No. The team is top of the table and on its way to the Round of 32.

Here are my takeaways.

1. Mexico Still Needs More Creativity …

For most of the match, both sides struggled to create much of anything. It was due to the opposing philosophies.

Mexico looked to its midfield for creative answers, especially with Roberto Alvarado acting as the desired architect, but South Korea’s biggest strength is to cohesively press and intoxicate the center of the pitch. As a result, Mexico couldn’t get any rhythm.

On the other hand, South Korea looked to surprise Mexico’s defensive line with quick runs and using Son Heung-min as much as possible, but he also struggled.

After 45 minutes, the crowd booed after seeing little going forward and the host side knew it had to improve. South Korea, however, was absolutely fine with the first-half result, knowing that the more it frustrated Mexico, the more restless it would get.

In the second half, Mexico kept pressing. As a result, the game opened as South Korea's players dealt with tired legs and a big goalkeeping mistake. But Mexico needs to be multifunctional forward.

2. ... But This Mexico Trio Was Excellent

After a cagey start, the goal came in the 50th minute as a result of South Korean stopper Seung-Gyu Kim, who made a horrible mistake as he clashed with his own defender after trying to hold on to the ball from a cross, but he dropped it and Luis Romo took advantage.

Romo was excellent at the stadium where he plays his club game. The Chivas midfielder, who can also play center back, proved his versatility. But against South Korea, it was his experience that showed today as he read the game very well in the midfield.

Edson Alvarez was also very good. The former West Ham man, now at Fenerbahçe, had to come in tonight as center back in order to replace the suspended Cesar Montes after being sent off against South Africa. Alvarez performed very well, directing play and protecting Mexico’s box with confidence.

He even made an acrobatic save that likely would have been a top-10 moment of that tournament off Son's attempt in the first half, as the ball was lobbed over the goalkeeper. It was offside, but Álvarez didn’t know that. It was a wonderful clearance regardless.

Finally, a salute to stopper Raúl "Tala" Rangel, who delivered his World Cup moment when he made an instinctive save to deny a scrambled attempt off the line with one hand. It was a massive moment that left him needing attention for a few minutes. He was fine and most importantly, he protected his team’s lead and victory.

3. Raúl Jiménez Needs More Support

I understand why Aguirre opts for a lone striker, because his mentality is to create solidity from the midfield and create opportunities from wide areas, hoping for Jiménez — a prolific threat in the air — to put them away. This works against weak opposition, but South Korea is smart, able to read the gamelan, and South Korea manager Hong Myung-bo simply needed his two center backs to track the 35-year-old striker, who’s not the fastest man by any means.

(Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images)

Moving forward, Aguirre should start thinking about using two strikers or at least have an attacking midfielder closer to the last man forward in order to disrupt the opposition. He has options. Julian Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez or even "Memote" Martinez could feature even more up top. But since Mexico has now topped the group and booked its ticket to the Round of 32, I hope Aguirre tinkers with his formation.

4. Sadly, Sonny Is No Longer That Effective

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Much like my point on Jiménez, it’s the same with the iconic Son Heung-min, who at 33 is not as electric on the international stage as he once was. The current LAFC star and Tottenham legend had a relatively early exit at 57 minutes of action. After a poor opener against Czechia, where he also came off in the 62nd minute for Hwang Hee-chan, it’s clear that he also needs a partner closer to him in order to provide more.

4 ½. What’s Next

Mexico, now group winner, returns to Mexico on Wednesday and faces Czechia. It also knows that its Round of 32 game against one of the eight third-place teams that advance will also be in CDMX. As for South Korea, the team still has plenty to play for as it wants to finish in second place, taking on South Africa in Monterrey on Wednesday.