FIFA Men's World Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
FIFA Men's World Cup

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia

Updated Jun. 19, 2026 2:12 p.m. ET

The United States men's national team will start its second 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Australia — its biggest test of the tournament so far — with its star forward, Christian Pulisic, not being available, Mauricio Pochettino told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft on Friday.

"Christian's not available," Pochettino told Taft. "Today was training in the morning at the training camp, and the feelings were good. Let's hope that, as soon as possible, he can be ready to be selected again and be a part of the team. 

"Now, we need to be focused in our team, and the players are going to play. We have a very important game. Australia is going to be really tough. But, of course, a little bit sad because he wanted to stay. He wanted to participate today."

Pulisic played 45 minutes in the Americans’ 4-1 World Cup opening victory vs. Paraguay before he was subbed off at halftime after getting kicked in the back of his leg. He participated in a "modified training" session on Thursday, but his status was "day-to-day" leading into Friday's match.

Pulisic's availability is not expected to be impacted beyond Friday's match, with head coach Pochettino saying "if he’s not available for [Friday, he] will be available for the next game" on Thursday. The U.S. will advance to the round of 32 with a win over Australia. They also can win Group D with a win against Australia on Friday and a Paraguay win or draw against Türkiye.

"It’s a long tournament," Antonee "Jedi" Robinson told reporters earlier this week. "If we don't have [Pulisic] back for the game, then you know we’re going to make sure we have him back for the rest of the way because we’re going to need him as we’re going to need everyone. Hopefully, we have everyone available."

Ricardo Pepi will start in place of Pulisic, with Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest retaining their spots in the United States' front three. Balogun scored two goals in the United States' World Cup opener, and Pulisic was credited with the assist on his first goal.

"We've decided to play with Ricardo and [move Balogun] to striker to try to change a little bit of the approach of the offensive situation," Pochettino told Taft. "I think, like always, the game plan is about trying to be effective and optimize our strengths. And I think it's a very good game to see today the team play with two strikers."

World Cup: USA Starting Lineup vs. Australia 

The United States and Australia will kick off at 3 p.m. ET (FOX/FOX One).

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