USA's Christian Pulisic Trains Alone But 'Will Be Ready' For Australia

U.S. World Cup Team Training Base (IRVINE, Calif.) — Although U.S. men’s national team forward Christian Pulisic participated in a "modified training" session on Monday after leaving last week's 2026 FIFA World Cup-opening win over Paraguay with a sore calf, midfielder Tyler Adams insisted that Pulisic "will be ready" for the Americans' second Group B match against Australia on Friday in Seattle.

After setting up the USA’s first two goals en route to a record-smashing 4-1 victory over the Paraguayans, Pulisic — the Stars and Stripes’ headliner and their most irreplaceable attacking player — was subbed out of the match at halftime with a sore left calf.

"We’re hopeful the next game he’ll be available," coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday after the game.

Adams expects that he will.

"Come on, Christian will be ready," Adams said with a chuckle before the Americans trained as a group for the first time since last Friday’s triumph. "Everyone, let’s relax."

Despite Pochettino’s revelation that Pulisic "could not walk when he finished the first half," the 27-year-old AC Milan star wasn’t noticeably limping when he strode to a microphone to answer questions about 30 minutes following the final whistle.

The players who started against Paraguay, including Pulisic, went through a light "regeneration session" on Saturday before a team barbecue at the team’s swanky ocean-front hotel. Pulisic’s leg wasn’t taped in pictures of that event posted to social media.

Yet when training began on Monday, Pulisic wasn't on the field with the rest of the other 25 members of the USA's squad. He was in the gym working out instead and did individual work on the field later in the session here at Great Park.

Pochettino told FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft that the Pennsylvania native was removed as a precaution from the opener, which the World Cup co-hosts were leading 3-0 at the time. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager gave his players Sunday off, allowing them to rest mentally as well as physically.

"He picked up a knock a few days before the game, and I think he got kicked in the same spot again during the game," Adams said of Pulisic on Monday. "And when you go into halftime, things obviously get tight within the 15-20 minute break.

"He'll be fine."