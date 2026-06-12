USA Player Ratings vs. Paraguay: Americans Dominate World Cup Opener

LOS ANGELES STADIUM — I knew this USA team could cook, but it threw some special sauce in on Friday night.

The USA gave us a little bit of everything — and then some — in the first half of its win over Paraguay. Mauricio Pochettino’s team was dominant from the opening whistle to the final one. It was a masterclass.

Nobody left the stadium early. The fans wanted to give this USA team the love it deserved, and they were rewarded for sticking around in the form of a brilliant Gio Reyna goal to make the scoreline 4-1.

I want to note that these ratings come as a prisoner of the moment. It was an incredible night in Los Angeles as the United States dominated. Here we go.

Starting XI

Freese got the start over Matt Turner, but he wasn’t called upon too much Friday. I’m being generous, though. He didn’t have a starring role, and I don’t think he could do too much on the goal. From that positioning with Mauricio through on goal, I don’t think there was anything he could do.

As I said, I’m feeling very generous today after that performance, so it’s an 8 for Freese.

I thought Antonee Robinson was more involved in the attack tonight, while Alex Freeman was a bit more disciplined defensively on the right side and Sergiño Dest played further up the wing.

I praised Freeman during the two friendlies against Senegal and Germany in the buildup to the tournament, and he looked like he belonged tonight. A very encouraging start to the tournament from both.

Robinson scored a banger of a volley against Germany last week and continued to look like a threat down the left wing. He’ll be a key part of the U.S. attack on that side of the field.

I thought Richards’ leadership was felt early on in this game, especially in the first half. The game started with a half-chance for Paraguay inside the box, but Chris helped calm things down after that alongside his 38-year-old partner.

In the second half, they both made mistakes on the goal. Richards gambled maybe a bit too much and didn’t make contact with the ball on his first attempt, and then Ream kind of dangled out a leg and didn’t make any contact with a Paraguayan player with it.

I also want to note that the passing out of the back was good. Ream had a few good balls forward to find Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie in midfield, which is what he’s expected to do with that left foot.

I thought Tyler was excellent, and I thought Wes was excellent as well – for different reasons.

Tyler picked up a silly yellow card, but he covered ground and moved all over the pitch to complement Tillman and McKennie. He remained more disciplined while allowing Tillman and McKennie to have the freedom to move further up the pitch.

I thought Weston’s energy was incredible. The way he was consistently an option in the final third was encouraging, and that was clear on the first U.S. goal. He picked the ball up in midfield and had multiple Paraguayan players around him, but he was able to get the ball out to Christian on the left.

The best part, though, is that Wes continued his run after playing the pass and got the USA touch before Damian Bobadilla put the ball into his own net.

It was also an encouraging performance from Tillman, who looked like he had a great understanding with Adams.

A lot of pressure and responsibility on his shoulders. He came back into form just before this tournament in terms of finding the stat sheet with goals and assists.

Hopefully, Pulisic’s calf injury was nothing too significant. Fantastic in the first half with his movement, creating chances, creating space for other players. That’s how the first goal for the U.S. came about. He skipped by two defenders and then picked out a pass to McKennie, whose attempted pass to Balogun was turned into the net.

Also of note, Christian’s chemistry with Flo was excellent. If those first 45 minutes were any indication, the rest of the tournament better watch out.

The only reason this rating isn't higher is that he only played 45 minutes. Hopefully, he's ready to go next week to face Australia.

Christian Pulisic dominated on the left wing during his 45 minutes against Paraguay. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s the goals, it’s the way he took his goals, and it’s also his overall play, which I thought was excellent.

Obviously, the two great finishes from Flo are worth celebrating, but there was more to his performance. The way he occupied both of Paraguay’s center backs was great. He was strong throughout the game, held up the ball and really powered the U.S. attack.

Flo’s movement was also great. He ran into the channels very well and was able to play well with a defender on his back. He also led the Americans’ counter-press against the Paraguayan defense and was spot-on with his movement as a defender. He was a big reason that the Americans’ game plan worked so well.

My man Peter Crouch suggested that Balogun might be looking at a Golden Boot with a start like that to his tournament. I’m encouraged to see where his tournament can go on from here.

United States’ Folarin Balogun scores two goals in the first half against Paraguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

I love Sergiño higher up the pitch. Initially, I wasn’t so sure. I liked him starting as an attacking fullback, but he thrived by having more freedom to simply start farther advanced up the pitch.

Sergiño having that ability to start further up the pitch really makes him a wild card. He’s unpredictable. It’s hard to plan how to defend him because you don’t know where he’s going to play. Tonight, that caused so many problems for Paraguay.

Bonus: A 10 for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Poch got everything right tonight.

First, he picked the right XI. This lineup looked good against Germany without Richards, and his inclusion was a great addition. The approach of how they wanted to create space and maintain width was spot on.

The game plan was perfect, much like the USA tonight.