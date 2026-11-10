Pochettino's USA Buyout Clause? What Manchester United Would Have To Pay

Is Mauricio Pochettino sticking around with the U.S. men's national team for the 2030 World Cup, or will he be the latest big name manager to try and right the ship at Manchester United?

After leading the USMNT to a round of 16 appearance at the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino signed a new deal in August that would run through the 2030 edition. But according to multiple reports, the 54-year-old Pochettino is favored to take over the United job if embattled manager Michael Carrick gets fired.

How much would it cost Manchester United to bring Pochettino on board? Here's what we know.

How Much Is Pochettino's Buyout Clause?

According to The Athletic, it would cost $10 million to trigger Pochettino's release clause. But it would likely be even more, because the contracts of Pochettino's assistant coaches would also have to be bought out, costing several millions in addition.

Of course, a club like Manchester United could stomach that bill. According to Forbes, the club is worth $7.2 billion – making it the third most valuable soccer club in the world behind Real Madrid ($9.5 billion) and Barcelona ($7.5 billion).

ESPN reported that Manchester United executives – including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is also one of the richest men in the United Kingdom – were meeting on Nov. 11 in Monaco to discuss Carrick's future at United. Other names to watch for are Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte. All three of those candidates have considerable European experience and are currently out of work.

Why Is Pochettino On Manchester United's Shortlist?

With 20 first division titles and three European Cups to its name, Manchester United is a recognizable brand. And, it's staring at an unfathomable drop to second division should it get relegated – which hasn't happened at Old Trafford since 1974.

Mauricio Pochettino Manager | United States Managerial career Team G W L D United States 2024-present 35 21 12 2 Chelsea 2023-24 51 26 14 11 PSG 2021-22 84 55 14 15 Tottenham 2014-19 293 159 72 62 Southampton 2013-14 60 23 19 18 Espanyol 2009-12 161 53 70 38 All competitions. Through Nov. 9, 2026.

Experience matters, and certainly when it comes to managing in the high-stakes, pressure-cooker environment that is the Premier League. He managed Southampton from 2013 to 2014 before a high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur which culminated with a Champions League final appearance in 2019. After his stint in charge of PSG (2021-2022), he returned to the Premier League in 2023, where he led Chelsea for one season.

Pochettino has previously discussed his desire to return to the European club game down the road. He's previously been linked to the Manchester United job, as well as a return to Tottenham. He was also linked to AC Milan earlier this summer ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

When Would The USMNT Hire Pochettino's Potential Replacement?

It's safe to say that U.S. Soccer would take its time if Pochettino returned to England. After the two upcoming games against Haiti, the next USMNT game is on Dec. 13 against Jamaica. That game will be more of an opportunity for rising youngsters and MLS-based players to get time in camp, so expect an interim coaching staff to get through the calendar year.

So the realistic window could be sometime before March 2027, when the USA would potentially be playing in the Concacaf Nations League finals — if it advances past Haiti. A potential window where the U.S. could be playing top regional rivals like Mexico and Canada with its full roster would be fitting.