If Pep Guardiola is to manage a soccer team again, his preference is for it to be a national team, according to an interview on RomarioTV. Guardiola described the shift to international coaching — which he has never done before — as "the next step."

With the United States job open after Mauricio Pochettino left to coach the Premier League's Manchester United, Guardiola has been rumored to be the "top target" to replace him, per The Athletic, to the point that his name came up in Pochettino's final press conference as the United States manager.

However, Guardiola might not be looking to manage an international team just yet. When asked about how long it would be before his return to coaching, Guardiola hedged.

"I don’t know how much time, though. The truth is I don’t know. Now I feel very well. I believe that if I ever return to football, it will be when my stomach tells me I need to be back, and someone wants me. Then we’ll be back. But if not, I’m calm. It’s been a lot of years and games."

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino used to be opposing managers in the Premier League. Would Guardiola take over for the departed Pochettino on the international stage? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Whether the United States job is the one that has Guardiola's stomach telling him it's time to return to the sidelines remains to be seen. He already turned down a job to lead Italy back in July, saying of his rejection that, "It was an honor. I even feel bad or ashamed to say no to a country like Italy. It is one of the biggest honors I’ve had that they thought of me as the right man to manage Italy. But they found me in a moment when I needed to stop."

Guardiola also suggested that had Italy asked a year or two later than it had, however, that he would have accepted the role. It's entirely possible that the United States will also be asking too soon into Guardiola's break.

Guardiola, who coached Manchester City from 2016 to 2026, left that arrangement a year early thanks to an out in his contract. Man City won six titles under Guardiola, including four straight starting in 2020. He also found significant championship success with La Liga's Barcelona, which won three league titles and two Champions Leagues victories, including a personal record as the youngest-ever manager to win the latter UEFA tournament.